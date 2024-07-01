Home page World

A message on a piece of paper from a woman who has been dead for a long time. Many people were left breathless when they read the words on a piece of paper.

Munich – The boyfriend must have had to swallow hard when he found a note from his already dead girlfriend. The words he read there also brought many users youtube to the brink of tears. In one comment, a tragic story of death from the media was even posted, which would fit the name and timing. But nothing has been confirmed.

“If you ever find this …”: Note from dead friend leaves many people speechless

On the note, which the friend says he found in a Book found, it said: “If you ever find this, remember that I love you and always will. Anna.” Many users are very touched by these words. “Oh, that hits me hard,” writes one. Another says: “This is beautiful. I’m sorry she was taken from you. I hope finds like this warm your heart.” But also: “Oh God, that’s all. I don’t know if I would ever move if I found something like this. I’m sorry for your loss.” This post has already received over 47,000 upvotes. Similarly heartbreaking There was also a note on “tired Felix”.

Of course, a user also asks what happened. A user posts an article from 2021 online, which would fit into the time period. The name of the dead woman in the article is also Anna. It is an incident in Colombia, south of Medellin near Jardin. The then 25-year-old was out there with her boyfriend from Great Britain when an argument is said to have broken out between the two in the evening. The woman then went off alone and was found with two gunshot wounds.

Story of dead Anna in Colombia is circulating – but nothing is confirmed

The investigating authorities did not initially rule out the friend’s involvement, but also said that it was unlikely because he could not get hold of a weapon in such a short time and it was highly unlikely that he had smuggled one in. The friend also benefited from the fact that several murders had been reported in the region at the time and that cartel circles were responsible for them. The friend is said to have cooperated well with the police and several media outlets reported that the police did not rule out robbery. The woman is also said to have had stab wounds before she was fatally hit by a bullet.

However, it is not confirmed whether it is the same Anna.