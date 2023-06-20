Severe weather in the Netherlands. That’s going to be a nice panic!

That KNMI has done. That will happen from now on, namely from 15:00. That doesn’t mean it’s bad weather right away, but you’ve been warned.

Severe weather with large hailstones

The KNMI warns of severe thunderstorms that are coming. These will be accompanied by an enormous amount of precipitation in the form of rain and hailstones of 2 centimeters thick. There will also be a lot of wind, so expect a lot of flying objects (roof tiles…) and falling trees. The rain will cause considerable nuisance if it rains heavily, it cannot be absorbed immediately. Ergo: you can start pumping in the basement again.

Rijkswaterstaat therefore expects major traffic on the road. The storm comes from the south and moves from there to the north. The warning applies to the entire country, except for North Holland, Friesland, Groningen and the Antilles, to quote Herman Finkers.

Until 21:00, then nice again

The KNMI warns that it can also locally and suddenly go very badly. So if it’s sunny for another two hours with you, that doesn’t mean it will stay that way.

It is recommended that road users keep a sufficient distance. Very handy. It has been dry for a long time, so expect it to be quite slippery on the asphalt. If it is possible to work through an evening, at 21:00 it is expected that the showers will be over.

