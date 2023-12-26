Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 20:36

Brazil closes the year 2023 with 13,000 changes to the civil registration of transsexuals and transgender people in the last five years. According to Arpen Brasil (National Association of Natural Person Registrars), this year, 3,908 people went to the registry office to request a change of gender or name until December 10th.

According to the data released, requests for name changes began in 2018, when the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the measure. That year, there were 1,129 registration changes. In 2019, an increase was recorded to 1,848. In the following years, registrations remained at levels of 1,283 (2020) and 1,863 (2021). The changes were passed to 3,165 (2022) and 3,908 (2023).

Regarding requests for gender change, 2,169 were from male to female and 1,512 from female to male.

In August 2018, the Supreme Court authorized transsexuals and transgender people to change their name in the civil registry without the need for sex change surgery.

Before the decision, transsexuals could only adopt their social name on unofficial identification, such as badges, school registration cards and when registering for the National High School Exam (Enem), for example.

Currently, to make the change, interested parties must go to the civil registry office in their region to enter the procedure. Some documents are required, such as a birth or marriage certificate, personal identification documents and certificates requested by the registry office.