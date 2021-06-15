In keeping with the times of the pandemic, when departures -even to carry out necessary procedures- are postponed to avoid contagion, the College of Notaries of the City of Buenos Aires (CECBA) officially presented, a digital signature certification system, through the use of the digitized holographic signature. It is a tool that can only be used for private instruments, such as a lease contract or a sales ticket, for example. But no, for public deeds that still require the paper format.

With this new tool, notaries can certify signatures remotely, through a video call and with software developed by the institution. The system ensures that communication takes place in an encrypted way, through an app, through which the notary public certifies the entire process with biometric identity validation connected with the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER). In 10 seconds, the body is able to respond to validate that the person signing is who he or she really claims to be.

It can be done in person or through a virtual meeting, which allows the resolution of procedures remotely. The President of the Institution, Carlos Allende, explained that the system is optional for notaries but places them “at the forefront of private services that offer signature security in digital documents, since this new system guarantees not only the inalterability of the document , but also the certainty of the signature, the date, the legitimacy of the legal status and a validation of identity similar to the one in person ”, he explained.

Step by Step. How to make a digital signature remotely. Source: College of Notaries of the City of Buenos Aires.

In which cases can remote signature certification be used?At the moment, it only applies to private instruments, such as a ticket of sale or rental contract. It is also possible that soon, you can use to sign the 08 forms for the purchase and sale of cars. “However, given the imminent closures of activities in different areas of the economy, the remote signature is also a solution for those cases where the applicants are not in person before the notary, or cannot go to a notary’s office.” “For the complex scenario in the rental market, their new contracts or renewals are also a solution,” suggested from the College.

With the development of this new system, it was also necessary to think about the necessary devices to be able to capture the signature digitally. In this sense, the vice president of the College, Santiago Pano, explained: “the first thing we took into account was the device by which the signature was to be carried out, which are high-tech cell phones that have special screens “. These phone requirements are important primarily because they are auditable. “These pencils and screens allow the speed, acceleration, rhythm and pressure of the signature to be taken, which makes it highly discernible, both by a handwriting expert and by means of computer expertise”, he clarified.



The Buenos Aires Notaries Association launched the remote signature system Source: CECBA

The digital signature is available from May 27, as they commented in the College of Notaries. 750 certifications have already been carried out. Y it has no extra costs. Although these are not the most expensive instruments that notaries make (a signature certification costs between $ 2,500 and $ 3,000) “what is interesting is the time saved and the practicality of the tool,” noted the notaries.