Spanish notaries are finalising a “guide to good practices” to speed up the management of administrative documentation for migrant minors who travel without the company of their parents or guardians, but who arrive in a country where other relatives are waiting to take care of them. The aim, as explained by Jorge Prades, deputy secretary of the General Council of Notaries (CGN), is to ensure that these children are not left in administrative limbo and can more quickly access basic rights such as health care or education.

The text, titled White paper on childhood on the move. Well-accompanied children, The aim is to serve as a guide for the international community in cases where cross-border parental responsibility must be exercised, always ensuring the “best interests” of children, including unaccompanied minors who migrate. It will also serve to facilitate documentation for children born in transit, whom Prades has referred to as “invisible children”, and for whom a nationality must be obtained. “These are minors who are in a situation of special vulnerability,” warned the vice-secretary of Spanish notaries within the framework of the 19th Ibero-American Notarial Conference held in Guía de Isora, Tenerife.

Notaries are always required in these processes to attest to who exercises parental responsibility and the aim of the guide, which will be published soon, is to improve coordination with the public administrations of the countries involved. “Notaries must provide the appropriate legal instruments so that the family is the natural environment for the child to grow up,” stressed Prades, who warned that there are more and more children separated from their family, from their parents or legal guardians, but not necessarily from other relatives who are outside their country of habitual residence.

This guide is one of the issues that has been advanced in the meetings that brought together Ibero-American Ministers of Justice, judges, prosecutors and notaries this week in Tenerife, in which Spain, together with 15 other countries, signed the ‘Declaration of the Canary Islands’, a document in which it commits to “develop common policies” to improve the quality of Justice through international cooperation between judges, prosecutors, notaries and public administrations. The closing ceremony was attended by Minister Félix Bolaños and the Attorney General of the State, Álvaro García Ortiz. Both described the meetings as a “success” in advancing international cooperation in matters of justice.

“The declaration of the Canary Islands is proof of the horizon we must reach. A shared horizon of joint solutions, strengthening ties and committing to the separation of powers to advance in the fight against organized crime, which every day has more sophisticated ways of carrying out its criminal organization,” said Bolaños.