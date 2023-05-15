Work-wage in Italy, a problematic relationship

Italy is the only country in Europe where the salaries have gone down since 1990, with all the socio-economic consequences that this data entails. In this framework, two trends emerge; meanwhile a sharp progressive drop in enrollments in high schools, in favor of technical institutes. As a reflection, fewer enrolled in university and a higher rate of university dropout As a function of this, the choice of the faculty to attend after higher education or trade and the activity to be undertaken has become increasingly “reasoned” and inevitably conditioned by the future job and earnings prospects, which, as the data shows, do not necessarily see jobs held by people with degrees at the top of the rankings.

The highest paying jobs with a degree

At the command of more profitable jobsi there is the activity notarywhich ensures an annual salary of around 300 thousand euros, and that of financial advisor which has a very wide range – from 40 to 80 thousand. Followed by lawyers (36-50 thousand euros a year on average but there are some exceptions, especially in criminal matters, which exceed one hundred thousand) and engineers and architects, who earn from 40 to 80 thousand euros a year.

We then move on to pharmacists che have between the greatest fluctuations depending on whether or not they are employees and live in a metropolis for less: starting from around 30 thousand euros gross per year but reaching up to 50 thousand euros, and even 120-130 thousand euros, in centers such as Rome, Florence, Milan. Same positioning also for i financial advisorswhich especially since the post-Covid period, have gradually gained ground among the required professional figures.

The best paid jobs without a degree and those that make you happier

Moving on to the more lucrative jobs that don’t necessarily require a degree, the airplane pilot, who earns on average around 80,000 euros but with experience and access to more prestigious companies, he can earn up to 220,000 euros a year. Next we find the computer programmers: with an average gross salary of around 31,000 euros which can go up to 50,000 and even over 70,000 euros per year.

As for the jobs that make you happieraccording to the data released by the latest study by the National Agency for active employment policies (ANPAL Services) we find, surprisingly, the specialists in religious and theological disciplines. Instead, parliamentarians and ladies and gentlemen followed, the workers assigned to fixed machinery in the agronomic sector and primary school teachers, and still university professors and national and international organizations.

Subscribe to the newsletter

