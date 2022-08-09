EP Murcia Tuesday, 9 August 2022, 16:02



A total of 263 people are hospitalized for coronavirus in the Region of Murcia. This is indicated by the latest balance of the Ministry of Health dated this Tuesday, August 9. The figure is considerably reduced, since last week there were 301 citizens of the Community fighting the disease in health centers, 38 more.

This represents a 12.6% reduction in the number of admissions for Covid in the Region of Murcia. In addition, the latest record reveals that there is one more patient in the ICU since last Tuesday and a total of 10 people have lost their lives in the last week due to the virus.