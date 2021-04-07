The daily balance of the incidence of the coronavirus in the Region of Murcia this Tuesday left a notable reduction in hospital pressure. The Ministry of Health reported that there are currently 91 patients who are fighting the disease in the Community’s health centers, eight less than on Monday, and 26 those who are in the ICU, five less. This is a notable decline after several days of climbing.

In the last 24 hours, 63 new infections were detected. Of the total positives, 12 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 9 to Cartagena, 8 to Molina de Segura, 7 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to San Javier, 3 to Águilas, 3 to Cieza, 3 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are spread over various locations. 108,827 people have already been infected since the start of the health crisis. The health workers carried out 2,017 PCR and antigen tests this Tuesday, so the positivity rate also falls to 3.1% after rising to 4% the previous day.

The pandemic claimed a life again on Tuesday. It is a 71-year-old male from Health Area VIII (Mar Menor). The total number of deaths rises to 1,575. For their part, active cases remain practically unchanged. There are currently 621 people with coronavirus in the Region of Murcia, one less than on Monday. In the last hours, 63 people overcame the disease, coincidentally the same number of new cases.