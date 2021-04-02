The evolution of the pandemic of the coronavirus on the Murcia region shows that a fourth wave seems to be closer and closer, but the data provided by the Ministry of Health regarding the balance of this Thursday indicate that the situation is still far from serious. In the last 24 hours they were notified 24 new cases of Covid-19. This figure so low and far from the daily infections registered during this week is due to the lower number of tests carried out because it is a public holiday: a total of 644. But these data also reflect a decrease in the positivity rate, which once again stood at 3.7%.

Of the 24 positives detected this Thursday, 6 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Puerto Lumbreras, and 2 to Cartagena. The rest are spread over various locations. A total of 108,533 residents of the Region have already been infected since the disease landed more than a year ago.

Once again, we must mourn a new deceased due to the pandemic. Is about an 84-year-old male from Area I. The total number of fatalities has risen to 1,568 since the beginning.

Another news of the day is the slight increase in hospital admissions. Currently there 91 patients in health centers of the Community, four more than in the previous day, but 34 remain in the ICU fighting the disease, three less than on Wednesday. In addition, there are 587 citizens in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The most positive of the daily balance of Health, in addition to the low number of new infections, is the notable decrease in active cases after several days increasing. At the moment there are 678 people with coronavirus in the Region of Murcia, 57 less than Wednesday. This is because the health workers released this Thursday to 80 people after overcoming the disease.