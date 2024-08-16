Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 20:01

The São Paulo State Department of Finance and Planning (Sefaz-SP) released more than R$38.5 million in credits for those registered with Nota Fiscal Paulista this Friday, the 16th. In total, 15 million consumers are entitled to withdrawals, including individuals, condominiums, charitable entities and legal entities that have opted for the Simples Nacional regime.

The amount refers to purchases and donations of tax receipts in which the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) was included in April 2024.

Approximately R$21 million will be allocated to charitable organizations for use in their activities and projects. More than R$16 million remains available for withdrawal by individuals.

Credits remain available to consumers for one year from the date of release and can be used at any time within that period. This month, for example, the amounts released in August of last year expire.

How do I redeem amounts from the Nota Fiscal Paulista program?

To check and redeem the available balance, the consumer can access this link and log in by entering your CPF or CNPJ and registered password. The next screen will show your available balance. Then, simply choose the “withdraw” option to send the funds to a checking or savings account at your preferred bank. The transfer can take up to 20 days to be completed.

How to register with Nota Fiscal Paulista?

To register for the program, the consumer must access this link and click on the option “Individual Registration” or “Legal Entity Registration”, according to your profile.

Next, the new user must fill in the requested information, confirm security by clicking on reCAPTCHA and select the “next” button. More data must be filled in on the next page for the registration to be completed.

Once registered, the consumer simply needs to request that the merchant issue a tax document with their CPF, in the case of individuals.

The Nota Fiscal Paulista program system distributes up to 30% of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS) collected by commercial establishments, proportionally to the value of the invoice.

The refund is made in credits released monthly, which can be used to pay the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) or redeemed in cash. The consumer can also choose to request the receipt without their CPF number and donate the credit to charitable organizations from various sectors that are registered in the program.