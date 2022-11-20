Youtube as you know it is dead. It’s time to remember the best moments of the world’s most popular video service. Inkeri Harju HS, text 19 years old Sonja Hämäläinen sits on the floor and cuts her hair with kitchen scissors. They must become as layered as possible, he says. The operation is watched 263 000 times on Youtube. It’s 2012, and that’s a lot. Hämäläinen is at the peak of his career as a tube player. This is how I cut my hair – after the video, many of the followers go to the hairdresser and demand a similar model. Tubing is still new in Finland in 2012, and there aren’t many well-known female tubers. The pioneers of video blogging have been young men making game videos. However, Hämäläinen is a con artist, he and his friends made dance videos for tube as early as 2005. “The fact that I came to YouTube [Soikkuna] was a bit like a comeback already.” Soikku’s videos from that time are traditional 2010s. He rummages through everyday things and opens mail from fans. It comes in so much that the local post office has its own compartment for Soiku’s letters, cards and packages. Now, ten years later, the haircut video can no longer be found on YouTube. Soikku has hidden it. Everyone’s the first ever video was uploaded to YouTube on April 23, 2005. The name of the video was Me at the Zoo. On video Jawed Karimone of the founders of YouTube, stands in front of an elephant enclosure in San Diego, USA. “All right. Here we are at the front of the elephants. The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks. And that’s, that’s cool. And that’s pretty much all there is to say”, says Karim. The video ends. Now, Karim’s net worth is estimated at 300 million dollars. In its first years, YouTube mainly functioned as people’s personal home video library. There was a huge demand for such, as the number of mobile phone videos in the world was about to explode. Karim and his friends who worked at Paypal by Chad Hurley and Steve Chen’s the popularity of the new service grew rapidly. A little over a year after the foundation, more than 65 000 videos had already been uploaded to YouTube. (Today, about 3.7 million videos are downloaded per day.) In the beginning, the most watched clips were funny and sympathetic home videos. Such as Charlie Bit My Finger (2007), where a one-year-old toddler bites the finger of his three-year-old older brother. As you know, the first Finnish video on Tube was Miika and the trampoline. It has been published on July 8, 2005 from the account of the nickname “PetriFB”. The video can still be found. See also HS Turku | A group of architects is trying to save the historic wooden houses in the center of Turku - HS presents plans that even the owners of the houses don't know about In October 2006, Google announced that it would buy YouTube for approximately 1.3 billion euros. Later that year, YouTube launched the Partner Program, which allowed individuals to make money by tube-tapping. Soon the most popular tube players in the world were already earning six-figure sums. In Finland, too, playing a trumpet rose to the list of the most popular dream professions for children in the 2010s at the latest. Suomitube’s early stars were, in addition to Soikku, for example Eetu Pesonen i.e. Eeddspeaks, Aleksi Rantamaa i.e. Mental cigarette and Veronica Verho i.e. Mariieveronica.

The early days of YouTube 2005–2010

“I said, that I’m not going to fuck again!” “There it is! Whitefish, whitefish, whitefish!” Indecent, raunchy and sometimes hard-to-explain humor videos were a strong feature, especially in the golden age of YouTube’s early years. They became generational experiences that unite whole generations. There were plenty of such viral hits in the 2000s and 2010s. In Finland there were, for example A two kilo whitefish (2008), I said I’m not going to fuck again (2011) or those made by Justimusfilms Lanes (2011). Was also Battle-Jaska (circa 2010–2012) and Uncle Penseli (2010) as well You Tuba Shit (STP) remixes, such as the re-dubbing of Moomins and the version of Secret Lives I’m thinking of Oonaa Dance Remix here (2006). Global viral hits have been, for example Gangnam Style (2012), Harlem Shake (2013) as well as Mannequin Challenge (2016) and Baby Shark -children’s song (2016). But what about after that? Viral hits, i.e. hits that spread like viruses, are no longer created like before. It is one very concrete change not only in YouTube but also in the entire media world. In the 2020s, the creation of big hits has become more difficult, because the personalizing algorithms have become skilled. The platform offers each user the content it thinks they want. And it’s not necessarily the same video that others are watching. This way, each social bubble has its own hits. It is telling that the crown of the most popular video on YouTube is still held Baby Shark – rallatus seven years ago.

Golden age videos 2010 – 2017

Are you recently wondered why you open Youtube? To connect with others? Hardly. To browse something random? Unlikely. Even in the 2010s, YouTube was used like any other social network – you opened the application and wandered around without a specific goal. You could have ended up with the myday video about the day of the cat through cat videos Justin Bieber’s Baby-music video (2010). In ten years, usage has been revolutionized. It has become goal oriented. The viewer usually already knows what they want when they open YouTube. See also North Korea ready to use nuclear weapons, says Kim I want to see Henny Harjusola the latest surgery travel video. I want to see Pinku Pinskun of a new detached house. I want to see how the yellow color comes out of the bathroom seams, or how to make the page numbers of a Word file start with the introduction. And at the same time, the tube has become a bit like old-time analog television. We gather around it to tear up and get confused. More than half of YouTubeTV’s Finnish users say they watch the service’s content with others. Watching live broadcasts is also on the rise worldwide. In the year 2014 Sonja Hämäläinen surprised her followers by participating in a reality TV show. He was seen in the ninth season of the Dancing with the Stars competition. The participants of the TV show, which is one of the most popular in Finland, used to be mainly politicians, actors, athletes and artists. That is, “real celebrities”. The golden age of YouTube that started in the early 2010s made YouTubers celebrities in Finland as well. After Hämäläinen, the program has had one contestant in every season, who initially became public on YouTube. Black Barbarian, Tuure BoeliusVeronica Verho, Miisa Grekov and Sita Salminen. Only this fall, the dance program is missing a tubetta contestant. For television productions, tube stars are profitable fixtures. They are followed by a loyal young fan base that wants to see their idol in any format. The trumpeters are also experienced performers, which certainly suits the production team just fine. And for tube players, appearing on television is of course very profitable. It brings visibility.

When Youtube was founded in February 2005, Tito Huovila it was four months before the birth. Now both Huovila and YouTube are coming of age. Huovila is a tubetista living in Jyväskylä, whose Tixtuu channel has 226 000 subscribers. It's quite comfortable, but nowhere near the top of Suomi-tube. However, Huovila represents the new generation of YouTube. The one who understands what YouTube is today. He started shooting videos as a fifth grader with a camera he received as a birthday present. Huovila uploaded his first clip to YouTube from a vacation in Croatia. Four minutes long "Tixtuu in Croatia #1" -titled video is still public. It has been viewed 71 982 times. Since then, Tixtuu's videos have developed into professional-looking entertainment. The Finnish channel has accumulated a decent amount of audience, viewers and likes. The videos are typical of this decade's tube: challenges (Little sister guides me for 24 hours, If you guess the price of the product you get to keep it, Night in the snow hotel, Let's eat Finland's most expensive bread) or test videos (all energy drinks, all Fazer chocolate bars) or game videos (Epic summer songs, Among Us with the tubers, Lemmik's christening Minecraft #2). In the world the most popular tuber at the moment is the American MrBeast. There are 105 million subscribers. MrBeast publishes videos with budgets that leave the many scams of even large media companies far behind. When MrBeast's subscriber count exceeded 100 million in the summer, he celebrated the milestone with a multi-stage competition for his channel's followers. The winner received a private paradise island as a prize. In the second race, the prize was 500 000 dollars. Being cheeky is a condition of survival: in order for MrBeast to increase his number of followers further, the videos must be crazier than before. Compared to MrBeast, the money moving in Finnish YouTube is a bargain. But even in Finland, the difference from the early days is huge, and many tube makers have their own production team.

The time of big productions 2017–>