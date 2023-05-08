The Eredivisie CV and the eighteen premier league clubs postpone a decision on the broadcasting rights to June 5. The aim is to reach agreement that day on three major subjects: a possible new media contract from the 2025 season, the establishment of the NL League and the payment of European funds. This was decided in the meeting of partners.

According to a short press statement, “an important step has been taken with regard to the future of Dutch professional football” and the aforementioned topics have been discussed “in peace”.

In the meeting, the clubs unanimously agreed to keep Jan de Jong as director of the umbrella ECV, which represents the interests of the premier league clubs at both national and international level. De Jong took office in September 2020.

The broadcasting rights of the matches in the premier league are still in the hands of ESPN until 2025. There would be a new offer from the sports channel for another ten years, up to and including 2035, for an annual amount of 160 million euros.

Counteroffer from TV providers

There is also a counteroffer from the TV providers KPN, T-Mobile, VodafoneZiggo and DELTA. They have informed the clubs from the premier league in a letter that they want to pay at least 180 million euros annually to be able to broadcast the duels from the highest football class live. In the letter, the four providers requested that the ECV not yet vote on ESPN’s new offer in Monday’s meeting and to review their proposal carefully.

“We expect our proposal to be presented on May 8 as a better alternative to the Premier League, where profits will be transparent and flow back to the clubs. Because that’s where the money belongs, after all, it’s about your rights,” the providers wrote to the clubs and the ECV.

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center.

