Fans of “In the background there is room” are counting down the days for what will be the new season of this beloved series after several years away from the small screen. For several weeks, the directors of América TV have confirmed the cast of the production, which will have new and familiar faces and great absences that have not been overlooked by viewers.

One of them was that of Joaquín Escobar, who played ‘yoni gonzalez‘ in the previous season and that generated a strong acceptance in the viewing public. Until now, the actor had not given details of the reason for his non-presence in “AFHS” until this Monday, May 23, he was approached by the cameras of The Republic.

Joaquín Escobar rules out returning to “In the background there is room”

The interpreter was present at the avant premiere of the film “Encintados”, where he has a role, and ruled out that this year he can return to “Al fondo hay lugar”. Escobar also thanked the affection of the public that during these weeks has requested it within the new season of the series.

“ At the moment, this year there are no plans to return to ‘There is room at the bottom’, you will understand that my agenda is full of projects. I would love to, you never know what might be happening in tomorrow’s episode. I can want to, but if I don’t have time, even if I want, I won’t be able to, because I have other commitments, but I would love to do it without a doubt “, accurate.

Joaquín Escobar spoke again about his relationship with an actress from “AFHS”

Previously, Joaquín Escobar revealed that during his time in “Al fondo hay lugar” he had an affair with another actress from the series. This time, the actor pointed out that at that time they were quite mature, so neither the public nor the press realized the relationship and assured that he still maintains communication with this person.