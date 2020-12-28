As the seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift by sending the next installment of Rs 2000 to the account of 9,06,22,972 farmers on 25 December. At present there are 11 crore 45 lakh beneficiaries of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. That is, this amount has not reached the accounts of 20 million farmers. If the installment is not coming in your account, first know the reason for it and then remove it while sitting at home so that the seventh installment reaches your account easily.

Due to payment failure

Explain that despite the fund transfer order being generated, there can be many reasons for the payment to fail. The biggest reason for this is that the name written in the application does not match with Aadhaar or the name is not getting from the bank account. No one has entered the Aadhaar number correctly or made a mistake in the bank’s IFSC code. The names, mobile numbers and bank account numbers of the applicants have been extensively manipulated.

Remove mistakes sitting at home

If you have not received money in your bank account even after application, then check your records to see if there is any mistake in it. For this you do not need to go anywhere, rather you can fix it from your mobile at home, if you have downloaded the PM Kisan app, then it is even easier to rectify the mistakes. Let’s know how to fix these mistakes …

Go to the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). Go to its Farmer Corner and click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option.

You enter your Aadhaar number here. After this enter a captcha code and submit.

If your name is wrong only, that is, both the application and your name in Aadhaar are different, then you can fix it online.

If there is any other mistake, then contact it in your accountant and the Department of Agriculture office

Now the Center and the state government are preparing to recover money from the farmers committing fraud. Explain that under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana lakhs of farmers who paid income tax in Maharashtra were given Rs 6000 annually. Whereas, only those farmers who have their own land and do not pay income tax can avail this scheme. The farmers will not get the benefit of this, who get a monthly pension or dividend of Rs 10,000.