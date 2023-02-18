Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

A critical look to the west: Dimitrij Medvedev has a message for NATO. © IMAGO / SNA



Putin confidante Dmitry Medvedev does not believe in negotiations to end the Ukraine war. However, he sees the main culprit in Volodymyr Zelenskyj.

Moscow – Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev doubts that the Ukraine war will end anytime soon. The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation does not attribute this to Russia’s lack of will. Rather, the confidant of Vladimir Putin is loud mug questioned the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While a general is certain that no one will win the Ukraine war, Medvedev sees no point in signing any agreement with Kiev. According to him, the next Ukrainian leader would simply annul them and annul any deal.

End of the Ukraine war: Medvedev softens – “Not worth the weight of the paper”

Medvedev referred to the statements by Zelensky himself that he was not inclined to hold any talks with Vladimir Putin at the moment – ​​however, the Putin confidante left open whether it was about a ceasefire, peace negotiations or even a possible end to the Ukraine war.

He continued his allegations through his Telegram account: “This is not news,” Medvedev wrote. “However, there is one nuance that he has chosen not to mention, although it is perfectly clear to him. He shouldn’t have conversations. He should only sign what he is told to sign.”

But that’s not all. Medvedev went further in his criticism of possible negotiations with Zelenskyy over an end to the Ukraine war and a signing of a peace treaty. “Frankly, such a document would not even be worth the weight of the paper. Just remember the Minsk Accords signed by his predecessor.”

End of war in Ukraine: Baerbock calls on people not to be made “Russia’s prey”.

Selenskyj himself has repeatedly pointed out that an end to the Ukraine war is only possible for him when “all the territories conquered and occupied by Russia are back in Ukrainian hands”. The President also understands this to include Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia since 2014. It is precisely in the peninsula that an ex-general sees the “key” for Russia’s defeat, the overthrow of Putin.

For Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, an end to the Ukraine war is only an option if Russia completely withdraws its troops from Ukraine. “Even if it’s difficult”, all demands to end the war by ceding territory to Russia are unacceptable. “That would mean that we make the people prey to Russia. We won’t do that,” said Baerbock on the sidelines of the security conference in Munich. Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be rewarded for his war of aggression, also to prevent imitators.

End of the Ukraine war: According to ex-Siko boss, regaining the areas for Ukraine is the very least

The former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, also believes in possible negotiations for an end to the Ukraine war. “The very minimum for Ukraine would be to regain the territories that have been lost since February 2022,” the ex-Siko boss said in an interview Mirror online.

However, he was more pessimistic when it came to the Kremlin’s willingness to engage in serious negotiations for an early end to the Ukraine war or even a defeat for Putin. “At the moment, however, I don’t see anyone in the current Russian leadership who would be willing to do that.”

End of the Ukraine war: Putin and his henchmen are confident of victory

On the contrary, Vladimir Putin seems just as convinced of the success of the Russian side in the Ukraine war as his bloodhound. Because Ramzan Kadyrov, who recently threatened Germany and the “panda bear” Scholz, is firmly convinced that “Russia has achieved its goals one hundred percent” and strictly rejects negotiations on an end to the Ukraine war.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy’s statements do not exactly suggest that Kiev would be interested in negotiations or even an end to the Ukraine war in the current situation – the peace initiative announced by China or not. (mst with material from the dpa)