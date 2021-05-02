From the moment its existence became known in the world, scientists from all countries have tried to know as much as possible the characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. One of the first findings was that spike proteins help the virus infect the host, after the virus adheres to healthy cells of the human body. Now, almost a year and a half after the first cases, it is known that these proteins also play an important role in the disease itself.

This discovery has been published in the journal Circulation Research. In the article, it is also pointed out that COVID-19 is a vascular disease, which shows how the virus is capable of damage and attack the vascular system at the cellular level. This finding is important, as it helps to understand the many and varied seemingly offline complications stemming from COVID. In addition, it can also serve in the search for new therapies that are more effective.

“Many people think it is a respiratory disease, but it is actually a vascular disease. That could explain why some people suffer strokes and why others have problems in other parts of the body. What they have in common is that they all have a vascular background, “he says. Uri Manor of the Salk Institute (United States) and one of the study co-authors.

This is how the virus attacks cells

The result of this study is not entirely a surprise, but there is a clear confirmation of how the protein damages vascular cells for the first time. Till the date there was no solid documentation how the spike protein helps damage vascular cells, although many scientists investigating other coronaviruses might suspect this.

In this study, the experts developed a pseudovirus, surrounded by the characteristic SARS-CoV-2 crown of spike proteins, although no virus. Exposure to it caused dyears in lungs and arteries to an animal model, thus demonstrating that the protein alone is enough to cause the disease. Thus, the tissue samples showed inflammation in those cells that line the walls of the pulmonary arteries.

Later they took the process to the laboratory, exposing the healthy endothelial cells to coronavirus spike protein. They found that the protein damaged cells by binding to ACE2, disrupting the latter’s molecular signaling at mitochondria, causing them to become damaged and fragmented. “If the replication capabilities of the virus are eliminated, it continues to have a significant damaging effect on vascular cells, simply by virtue of its ability to bind to this ACE2 receptor, the protein S receptor, now famous thanks to COVID-19, “says Manor.