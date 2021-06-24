Not wearing the mask in crowds outside or interacting in the street with other people who are not from the closest social bubble within 1.5 meters may be sanctioned with a fine of up to 100 euros. Carolina Darias announced today that the reform of the so-called ‘new normality law’ maintains intact article 31 of that norm, which is the one that establishes that “failure to comply with the prevention measures and the obligations established” in this law may be even considered “administrative offenses in public health” and therefore “sanctioned” according to the provisions of the General Public Health Law with that limit of 100 euros, as it is a “minor offense.” It would be the lowest fine provided for in the regulations. health because it is a “breach of current health regulations” but with “repercussions” of a “little or no direct impact on the health of the population.”

While waiting to know the exact literality of the text that is published in the BOE, Minister Carolina Darias hinted that there will be no penalty for not carrying the mask in his pocket, but for being caught without this protection at hand in a situation in the one that is obligatory, as it could be to run into a crowd or a conversation with an acquaintance in the public highway without the pertinent distance.

“It is mandatory to wear the mask in those cases in which the law establishes,” Carolina Darias limited herself to pointing out, who advised “to wear it, even if it is not always on.” “If we are going to walk around our surroundings, no, but if we are going to take public transport, then yes. It will be convenient to always carry it with you to comply with what this modification says, “insisted the Minister of Health, who especially emphasized that it will continue to be mandatory on buses, trains, subways, airplanes, cable cars, boats (except in private cabins and decks in distance can be maintained) and in any collective transport of more than 9 people.

And it is that the sanctioning regime that remains unchanged also provides fines for people who do not wear the mask in public transport and that could be sanctioned “in accordance with the provisions of the corresponding sectorial laws” for being considered “administrative offenses”.