From: Giorgia Grimaldi

The German crime statistics for 2023 count almost six million crimes. What is particularly causing a stir is the origin of the suspects.

Crime in Germany is increasing. According to the police crime statistics for 2023, from which the World on Sunday quoted above, the number of crimes in Germany rose by 5.5 percent to 5.94 million in 2023. The last time there were this many cases was in 2016.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will officially present the nationwide crime statistics on April 9th. But the data for the past year that has become known from individual federal states suggests that the negative trend from 2022 will continue.

“Fundamental change of course” – crime statistics spark migration debate

The clearance rate also increased; according to the report, 58.4 percent of all recorded crimes were solved, slightly more than in the previous year. According to statistics, violent crime is clearly a male phenomenon, but it is the origin of the suspects that is particularly causing a stir. Accordingly, of the almost 2.25 million suspects, 923,269 (plus 17.8 percent) did not have a German passport.

“We must not accept that uncontrolled immigration in particular has a negative impact on the security situation,” said Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann after the figures were announced Augsburg General. The CSU politician calls for a “fundamental change of course” in asylum policy and announced that the internal borders would be controlled by the Federal Police and the Bavarian Border Police.

Bundestag member Kaddor wants to “look at the real causes”

But there are different explanations for the increase in foreign suspects. Certain crimes, such as violations of the Residence Act or the Asylum Procedure Act, can almost exclusively be committed by people without a German passport due to the different legal status.

Opposite BuzzFeed News Germanya portal from IPPEN.MEDIA, explains domestic policy spokeswoman and Green Party politician Lamya Kaddor: “Immigration has increased steadily in recent years and the foreign population in Germany has grown. The crime rate is higher among socio-economically weak groups, which very often include foreigners.” But in order to be able to do something preventatively, you have to “look at the real causes,” says Kaddor. It is not helpful that the topic is often discussed in a “heated and not very serious” manner.

