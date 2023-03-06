The request for derogation was rejected: the organizers made it official on social media. The number 1 had already been forced to withdraw from last year’s US Open

World number 1 Novak Djokovic will not be able to play in the next Indian Wells Masters 1000 tournament: he is not vaccinated against Covid and cannot enter the United States. It was the same tournament that announced the forfeit of the Serbian champion on his social channels. The “combined” ATP-WTA tournament starts on Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will last until March 19th.

The rejection — Senator Rick Scott said on Twitter that Homeland Security denied Djokovic’s vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play in both Indian Wells and Miami, from March 19 to April 2. The US has extended the vaccination obligation for those coming from abroad until 11 May. With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili entered the Indian Wells main draw. See also Novak Djokovic misses another tournament for not getting vaccinated against covid-19

The rules — The United States continues to not allow unvaccinated international travelers into the country, and the Transportation Security Administration recently indicated that the policy will not change until at least mid-April. Djokovic’s vaccination status saw him expelled from Australia shortly before the 2022 Australian Open after a lengthy legal battle. After winning Wimbledon, the world number 1 was unable to participate in the US Open last year for the same reason. Back in Australia in January, he won the 2023 Australian Open, capturing his 22nd Grand Slam singles title. Last week he extended his win streak to 20 in Dubai, before losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final on Friday.

March 6 – 07:22

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#vaccinated #Indian #Wells #Djokovic