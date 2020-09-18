Two US research teams have now found out in studies that the current epidemics in Europe and North America were only triggered at the second attempt.

Munich / Tucson / Seattle – To find out how that works Coronavirus in Europe and North America could spread, two US research teams examined different virus lines of SARS-CoV-2 and what role the first Infected played. They found out that the current epidemics were only triggered at the second attempt. The two studies published in the specialist magazine Science have been published show that the first infections in Bavaria and in Washington State could still be fended off.

Corona: At first there was speculation about the “cryptic epidemic

At the January 19th was in Seattle in the Washington State the first Corona infection for a person in North America found out four days earlier China had entered. The real one epidemic but only began End of February, so six weeks later. It was similar in Europe. In Bavaria was on January 28th the first infection detected before the 20. February around the corona outbreak in Northern Italy began.

Initially, it was assumed that the first two outbreaks could not be controlled and that Coronavirus a “Cryptic” epidemic that went unnoticed by health officials like that German medical journal reported. In the previous hypothesis, the virus is said to be from Bavaria from after Northern Italy have spread and from there over Ischgl to Germany have returned. Similarities in the Virus sequence spoke in favor of this assumption.

Coronavirus: The results of the studies speak against the “cryptic” epidemic

A Genome comparison from 455 SARS-CoV-2 isolates, the Trevor Bedford from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and his team carried out, this seemed to confirm at first. However, a more detailed analysis showed that the virus was only around the February 2nd has arrived. This date can be calculated from the assumption of a mutation rate and the differences in the genome sequences of the viruses that were later isolated, the Ärzteblatt continues.

#SARS-CoV-2 circulated undetected for several weeks in Washington State, suggests a genomic study by @trvrb et al. The study’s review of @seattleflustudy data also found evidence of #SARS-CoV-2 before the first previously reported community case in the state. https://t.co/q36DqDSL1G pic.twitter.com/YoNyzcpPRc – Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) September 10, 2020

An analysis of the “Seattle Flu Study” also speaks against one “Cryptic” epidemic after the first infection. Between January 1st and March 15th were in total 10,382 smears taken from the airways. Of the first positive test was on 21st of February found more than a month after the first Corona infection in North America. After this point there were more until March 15 5,112 samples were taken from it 65 positive on SARS-CoV-2. The dynamics after 21st of February is difficult to reconcile with an earlier arrival of the virus, explains the Deutsches Ärzteblatt.

Corona study: Worobey and Co. simulate different spread scenarios

Michael Worobey of the University of Arizona in Tucson and its employees come in their study to a similar result. Based on the first cases in Europe and North America, the researchers simulated different cases Propagation scenarios for the Coronavirus and then compared the results with those obtained on site Virus genomes and epidemiological data. “This enabled us to compare the scenarios determined in the simulations with the patterns that we saw in reality,” explains Worobey.

The first two cases do not fit into the picture of the later eruptions. Early Containment measures initially prevented a further transmission of the Coronavirus. The researchers report: “Only later introductions of the virus from China to Italy and Washington then established the first infection networks in Europe and the USA.” The first infection in Bavaria caused a short chain of infection, but this could be caused by fast insulation and Tracking being stopped. The Gene signature this SARS-CoV-2-Variant no longer appeared in later cases.

Coronavirus study: outbreak in northern Italy through direct introduction from China

The researchers also identified the source of the first major European outbreak in Northern Italy turn off. The Genetic data not a single virus in the Italian outbreak is identical to the Bavarian strain, explain Worobey and his team. Alone Northern Italy from Early February isolated Coronavirus samples differ in at least one mutation from the Bavarian infection cluster.

“Our data and simulations support the scenario of an independent introduction of the virus from China first to Germany and then to Italy,” the researchers explain. The outbreak in Northern Italy started with one, according to the study direct introduction from SARS-CoV-2 from the Chinese Hubei to the January 28th around. From Italy from that spread Coronavirus about travelers in Germany and other European countries. To the February 12th should this virus variant also after New York City have been introduced and triggered the severe outbreak there, reported Worobey.

Corona spread on the west coast of the USA is also only in the second attempt

The spread of the Coronavirus at the US West Coast was also examined by the researchers. They came to the conclusion that the virus variant of the first Covid-19 falls in Seattle in the Washington State from January 19th could not multiply or maintain. The infected people tested in the following weeks wore a slightly different variant of the Coronavirus in itself. The researchers’ simulations also speak against the assumption that the first case was the focus of the following epidemic.

Public health responses to the earliest #SARS-CoV-2 cases in Washington State & Germany did not lead to major outbreaks, say @uarizona researchers who studied how and when the #SARS-COV-2 pandemic unfolded in Europe and North America. https://t.co/v3VscQrk5m pic.twitter.com/EDqY9mxlPH – Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) September 10, 2020

“We haven’t been able to simulate a single epidemic scenario that matches real virus lineages,” explain Worobey and his staff in their study. You conclude that the first great Corona outbreak at the US West Coast therefore by one or more new ones Introductions of the virus China to the February 1, 2020 was caused around.

Corona: Early measures at least delayed the start of the pandemic

The researchers’ results show that the early action in Seattle and Bavaria the start of the pandemic in Germany and the United States have at least delayed. “The early measures meant that the first sparks could still be released successfully. Even if the epidemic did finally get through, these were early wins that show us how to do it: extensive testing and case tracking are powerful weapons, ”explains Worobey.

