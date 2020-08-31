The number of transfers from Russia to Belarus in the second half of August, after the start of active protests in Minsk, decreased by 20% compared to the figures before the elections. This is evidenced by the data of “Unistream”, which the service shared with “Izvestia”. The cut may be due to restrictions on the work of bank branches due to rallies, experts suggest.

The stream became shallow

Over the past two and a half weeks, the number of money transfers from Russia to Belarus has decreased by 20% compared to the first decade of the month. During the same period, the volume of transfers also decreased – by 13%. Such calculations were made especially for Izvestia in the Unistream money transfer service.

After the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9, protest actions of those who disagree with the voting results began in the country. Some businesses went on strike. That is why the volumes of transfers in the first decade (from 1 to 10 August) and for the last two and a half weeks (from 10 to 27 August) were compared with each other.

In August, the total volume of transfers from Belarus to Russia and in the opposite direction compared with July decreased by about 12%, and the number of transfers – by 17 and 6%, respectively, Unistream said.

Photo: TASS / Valery Sharifulin

The Zolotaya Korona money transfer service informed Izvestia that there were no changes in the dynamics in this direction. Western Union does not disclose information on transfers to individual countries, the company’s press service said. The Contact money transfer service and Russian Post did not respond to Izvestia’s inquiries.

According to the latest data from the Bank of Russia for the first quarter of 2020, the turnover of cross-border transfers between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus amounted to $ 30.5 million. This is about 1.5% of the total turnover of money transfers with foreign countries (in the first quarter it amounted to $ 2.2 billion).

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation did not promptly respond to Izvestia’s inquiry about the dynamics of money transfers between countries in August. The National Bank of Belarus told Izvestia that they collect information on cross-border transfers on a quarterly basis. The latest data refers to the second quarter of 2020.

This year, the landscape of the payment industry (structure, volumes, directions of cross-border transfers) is undergoing changes in connection with the coronavirus, border closures, a decrease in the number of migrants, as well as a number of regulatory factors, said Maria Mikhailova, executive director of the National Payment Association. She emphasized: in a normal year in the summer months, the cash flow abroad remains at a consistently high level, in contrast to the winter time. In the third quarter, as a rule, there is no decrease in the volume of remittances from labor migrants who transfer earned money to their families.

In terms of the volume of non-cash money transfers abroad, Belarus is not the leading country, but a fairly wide flow of cash from Russia is sent there, said the chairman of the board of the National Payment Council Alma Obaeva. The negative dynamics of transfers in the second half of August can indeed be associated with an unstable political situation, the expert believes. She explained that the money transfer service involves a personal presence in the office to receive money, and movement in some cities may be limited.

Photo: Izvestia / Mikhail Tereshchenko

In addition, the indicators of cross-border transfers resonate with other news about the financial system of Belarus: some banks are reducing the issuance of loans, somewhere the currency is running out. Perhaps a number of financial organizations have decided to restrict the issuance of money transfers for now, Alma Obaeva suggested.

Allied Bundle

Russia is the main economic ally of Belarus. In addition to partnerships in the EAEU and other associations, they are bound by a separate agreement on the Union State, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in December last year.

In 2019 alone, the volume of mutual direct investments of the Russian Federation in the republic amounted to $ 452.6 million, in the opposite direction – $ 14.6 million, follows from the data of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The amount of investments has decreased compared to 2018: then there were $ 566.5 million and $ 52.8 million.

The share of the Russian Federation last year, as well as in the previous year, accounted for 49% of the total turnover of Belarus. In mutual trade, the Russian side exported goods worth $ 21 billion, and imported goods worth $ 13.1 billion. The lion’s share of supplies from the Russian Federation are oil and gas, and from the neighboring state – dairy and food products, as well as trucks.

Against the background of the pandemic and its consequences, the political crisis in Belarus has not yet had a significant impact on the Russian economy, emphasizes Andrei Tochin, senior researcher at RANEPA. According to him, for Russia the share of trade with its neighbors is not so great, while for the latter it makes up almost half of the total trade turnover. Now only cooperative ties between the two states are suffering, but if the situation inside the republic does not improve in the near future, then losses are inevitable, he added.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Naymushin

Speaking about the impact on the EAEU, the expert noted that the events in Belarus could weaken trade ties between the members of the union, but not by much: the volume of trade between Belarus and the other three members is small.

Without underestimating the importance and value of relations with Belarus for Russia, the temporary downtime of the republic’s industry will not bring significant losses, agreed Anton Greenstein, an expert at the Hamilton information and analytical center. Russian enterprises working in production cooperation with neighboring ones, during the period of strikes, can continue to function, replenishing stocks or temporarily focusing on other areas of their activities.

He added that the bulk of Russian exports are based on universal goods such as oil and gas products, metals and metal products, and it is easier to sell them to other partners. It will be more difficult for Belarusian companies supplying goods with a high proportion of processing to the Russian Federation, that is, machinery, equipment and agricultural products.