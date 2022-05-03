Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Téllez, flatly rejected AMLO’s proposal to invite Cuba and Venezuela to the Summit of the Americaswhich he expressed to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during a phone call.

Through her official Twitter account, Lilly Téllez shared a tweet from the presidential spokesperson, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, where the Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s approach to Joe Biden during the call they held on May 2, 2022.

AMLO mentioned to Biden that if the Summit of the Americas is to take place, it is necessary for all the countries of the American continent to participate, including Cuba and Venezuelanations with which the USA has had tensions for years.

Read more: One year after the collapse of Metro Line 12, AMLO asks opponents to stop taking advantage of the tragedy

In response, Lilly Téllez ruled that AMLO’s proposal is inadmissible, since “tyrants are not invited to anything,” referring to the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela, Miguel Diaz-Canel Y Nicholas Madurorespectively.

“No, no way, tyrants are not invited to anything“Said the PAN senator about AMLO’s proposal to Biden.

In turn, President López Obrador made known on his social networks the approach he made to his counterpart in the United States regarding the Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Los Angeles in June 2022.

“I respectfully proposed to President Biden that If there is going to be a Summit of the Americas, all the peoples of the Americas must participate.that no one should exclude anyone,” AMLO said.

AMLO criticizes exclusion of Cuba and Venezuela

In recent days, the US government declared that it sees “unlikely” that countries like Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua will be invited to the Summit of the Americas.

Read more: AMLO was very grateful to Daniel Chávez: Loret de Mola on attacks against Xcaret by the Mayan Train

The announcement was not to the liking of the president of Mexico, who criticized the exclusion of countries that also belong to the American continent, which he considered typical of a “policy of two centuries ago.”

“In America we cannot continue to maintain the policy of two centuries ago. In a very respectful way, how is it that we convene a Summit of the Americas, but we do not invite everyone? Then where are those who are not invited from? From what continent, what galaxy, what satellite?” López Obrador questioned.