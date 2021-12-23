Very well, if you are reading this article it is because you did not buy anything for the Christmas exchange with your gaming friends or with your nephews who commissioned you a game of PlayStation.

If this is your case, we suggest that next year you get your batteries started and advance your purchases so that you do not have to go out into city traffic and have to face queues of people who are in the same position as you.

Now, we already gave you a list of Nintendo Switch games, also Xbox, now it’s time to present a PlayStation where you will surely find that game that can save Christmas, it’s just a matter of you having a little luck.

5 PlayStation games to save Christmas

Be careful, the following list is designed for a very specific scenario: go to a department store and hope that the game is not sold out or, failing that, perhaps go to the self-service ‘gaming’ area and beg you to find that product that it will not fail you.

Another detail that you should not lose sight of is that many of these games may not be on sale, but you were the one who watered it and it took time to buy the Christmas gifts. At most it is that you find some kind of promotion to months without interest.

Now yes, we are going to present you the games of PlayStation 4 or 5 that will save Christmas:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

There is no lose with this Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyIt is the best of the year, there is no doubt about that. The quality of its story, character development, and even combat fully meet its objective. At the narrative level it is a delight and it will convince you from the first minutes.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

This is one of those games PlayStation That you may find expensive because in department stores it does not usually drop in price. In case you buy it, you will be in for a nice surprise because the PS5 version looks pretty good. The PS4 also convinces, there is no loss. Give it a try with Ghost of Tsushima.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Okay, this one is exclusive to PS5 and you sure don’t want to feel like an Uber delivery man laying roads all over the place. Now, if your heart wants to know closely what Hideo kojima you can make it past your days with Metal Gear Solid, Then this is your chance. You will surely also find it on PS4 and at a sale price.

Returnal as a PlayStation exclusive

Another exclusive from Playstation 5 that it will save Christmas because it will never be missing at home who says that there are no games for the new Sony video game platform (rather what you will not find are consoles). The roguelike proposal of Returnal It turns it into an entertaining action game that will put you to the test on more than one occasion. It will be a good gift that will surely not end on this vacation.

Deathloop

This is another exclusive from Playstation 5 which comes to propose a fresh, solid and attractive game system. That premise of not being able to die because you will enter an endless loop sounds good. If to that you add attractive characters (and a great dubbing for the region) you have in Deathloop a shooting game worth enjoying on vacation.

Did you like the proposals that we shared with you? We hope so and that they save your Christmas.