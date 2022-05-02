Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi They are the clear sign that a couple can remain stable despite their media exposure in the world of entertainment. The actress and the Argentine have a very particular romance which they usually share through their social networks. Product of their love, the relationship has two children and both usually carry out work projects such as the movie “We married? Yes my love”.

Precisely, the protagonists of this film were this Monday, May 2 in “Arriba mi gente”, where they announced that this production will be released soon in Netflix. Likewise, the parents of two little ones told the viewers some details of their coexistence that surprised more than one.

Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava avoid kissing in front of other people

During their talk with Karina Borrero, Santi Lesmes and Matías Brivio, Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi revealed that they do not kiss in front of other people or when they work. In that line, they pointed out that their way of kissing has changed over the years.

“ When we work we don’t kiss, we almost never kiss. In the house yes, but we already kiss like old men, we don’t even calculate anymore. One with the years is changing the way of kissing ”, said the Argentine between laughs.

Julián Zucchi reveals curious mania of Yiddá Eslava

In mid-April, both were interviewed by ‘Choca’ Mandros to find out some details of their love life. Both Julián and Yiddá had the chance to “unmask” their partner, but it was the former Parchis who revealed a mania of the mother of his children.