The Colombia National Team visits the Defensores del Chaco stadium to face Paraguay for date 6 of the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

With a goal from Rafael Santos Borré, who opened the scoring in the first half from the penalty kick, the Colombian National Team partially won 1-0 on their visit to Asunción.

However, Néstor Lorenzo’s team has had several options to increase its advantage: there has been no shortage of goal-scoring options, but aiming is a pending task.

Rafael Santos Borre celebrating his goal against Paraguay. Photo: Norberto Duarte. AFP

Luis Díaz wastes unusual goal option

In the second half, and with Paraguay focused on attack to seek the tie, the Colombian National Team had an unbeatable option to make the score 2-0, but luck was not on the Colombians’ side.

About the 57th minute, James Rodríguez sent an exquisite center of three fingers from the right sector of the attack, at the far post appeared Luis Diazwho with the entire goal at his disposal finished less than two meters from the goal line.

But his shot was saved by the goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who in an incredible way, stretched his foot and took out a ball that was destined for a goal.

