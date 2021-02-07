Heavy rains followed by a prolonged drought, an increase in local consumption and a fall in the number of farmers growing marijuana combine to create shortages in the famous jamaican drug market, mostly illegal. Experts say it’s the worst moment in that market they can remember.

“It’s a cultural shame,” said Triston Thompson, an executive at Tacaya, a consultancy to the nascent regulated cannabis industry.

Jamaica, a country that foreigners associate with marijuana, reggae and Rastafarians, authorized the sale of marijuana for medical purposes and small amounts for recreational use in 2015.

People caught with more than 56 grams of cannabis must pay a small fine. They are not arrested nor do they have a police record. Everyone is also allowed to cultivate no more than five floors and Rastafarians can smoke ganja for sacramental purposes.

There is no strict enforcement of the laws and many tourists and Jamaicans continue to buy marijuana on the street, where it is increasingly rare and expensive.

The heavy rains of last year’s hurricane season were followed by a fierce drought, causing tens of thousands of dollars in losses, according to farmers who grow the marijuana outside the legal system.

“They wiped out everything,” said Daneyle Bozra, who grows marijuana in southwestern Jamaica in an old town called Accompong. founded by runaway slaves from the 18th century.

The situation was aggravated by COVID-19. Curfews from six o’clock in the afternoon prevented the peasants tend your crops at night, as is the custom, according to 29-year-old Kernrick Wallace, who has nearly a hectare of land in Accompong, where he grows marijuana with the help of 20 people.

He stressed that there are no roads and that farmers must walk to their land. Then they have to look for water in wells and springs.

Wallace estimates that he lost more than $ 18,000 in recent months and was able to grow only 135 kilos, compared to the 700 to 800 that is used to.

Activists say the pandemic, combined with the lifting of many restrictions on marijuana, caused local consumption to increase and this contributed to shortages, even though the pandemic has slowed the arrival of foreign tourists attracted to ganja.

“Last year was the worst. We never lost that much,” Thompson said. “Sometimes it’s funny that cannabis is scarce in Jamaica.”

Tourists take note of the situation and comments abound on social media about difficulties in getting marijuana on the island.

Pat Burke, executive director of the Ganja Farmers and Growers Association, said in a telephone interview that people are no longer afraid of going to jail as the government allows possession of small amounts of marijuana. He added that the stigma associated with ganja decreases and that more people recognized its medicinal and therapeutic value during the pandemic.

Burke noted that some farmers stopped growing marijuana, frustrated that they cannot meet the requirements of the legal market and that the police keep destroying what he described as “good ganja fields.”

The Cannabis Regulatory Authority (which authorized 29 cultivation operations and issued 73 licenses for the transport of the drug, sale, processing and other activities) said there is no shortage of marijuana in the regulated market. Farmers and activists, meanwhile, claim that marijuana sold in legal dispensaries is out of reach for most people, as cost five or ten times more than the one you buy on the street.

