When the players stand out on the field they are applauded, and when they do not they are whistled. It is clear, mistakes on the court pay dearly. But those that are committed outside the field of play hurt even more …

At the end of January, in one of the most austere markets in memory in terms of transfers due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ajax Amsterdam bought the 26-year-old player, Sebastien Haller.

The tank French, who will represent the Ivory Coast team, where his parents are from, was the most expensive transfer in the history of the Amsterdam club. For him they paid a total of € 22.5 million West Ham United in England.

Haller happily posed for the photo at his official presentation. Smiles go, smiles come … But, immediately afterwards, he responded on the court by scoring two goals and four assists in six Eredivisie games. He had started on the right foot in the local league, but the international step was missing. And of course, the Dutch club has a tradition in this type of competition.

HoweverIncredibly, Ajax Amsterdam, where Argentines Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico also play, forgot to inscribe him on the list of players who will participate in the UEFA Europa League.

“It’s a huge clerical error on our part“Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag lamented on the institution’s website. In this way, the most expensive player in the club’s history will not be able to play any games international competition, unless the organization makes an exception. Ajax’s next direct elimination matches in the Europa League will be against French Lille for the 16th finals, on February 18 and 25.

The board of the Dutch club has already indicated that they will work with the authorities of the Dutch Football Federation and also with UEFA to see if there is any possibility of solving the problem. “administrative inconvenience” and thus be able to incorporate the striker to the list of footballers available to play one of the most important competitions on the old continent. We will have to be attentive to the resolution.

The most curious thing about the situation is that Ajax did remember to register Oussama Idrissi to the list of players in the Europa League. The Dutch striker arrived from Sevilla, on loan, the day the transfer market closed. But Haller’s is a mistake as unusual as a millionaire …

