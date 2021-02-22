I.The Gross Kienitz Golf Club has a total of 30 golf courses. Spread over four courses, some of which are more than three kilometers apart. The area is 130 hectares, which corresponds to about 182 football fields.

Keeping your distance would be easy here. Nevertheless, the facility is closed because the office equates the huge area with a tennis court or a basketball court.

President Markus Fränkle doesn’t understand that. And that’s putting it mildly. His assault is persistently repulsed. He has a suspicion why.