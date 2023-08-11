The Cruz Azul Football Club already has a date for its return to activity in the 2023 Apertura. first points after accumulating three defeats in a row.
This duel will mark the beginning of the era of Joaquin Moreno as coach of the first team after the dismissal of Ricardo Ferretti. In addition, it will also be an opportunity for the Machine to get its first victory in the tournament.
One of the doubts that there is in the squad is the position of center forward. with the march of Augusto Lotti and the search to sign a guaranteed goalscorer, all the lights point to Diber Changing. However, the Colombian would not be at his best level.
According to information from the former celestial player and now a commentator on TUDN, Emanuel Villauntil Ivan Morales he is better than the Colombian and could take his place again in the first team.
“Iván Morales continues to train at La Noria. They tell me that they see him better than Cambindo. Don’t be surprised that if a ‘9’ doesn’t arrive, they re-register the ‘Tanque’”, shared the former sky-high striker.
