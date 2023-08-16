A TU Delft student is demanding that he be allowed to resit his two missed exams from the beginning of this year before 1 September. He could not pass the first exam in January because there was not enough time. Initially, three hours were planned, but in practice it turned out to be only two. A month later he arrived too late because there was uncertainty about the location.

In the eyes of the student, the complaints he subsequently submitted were not taken seriously, let alone handled correctly. Yes, a date was set for a general resit for the first exam. A decision, however, that applied to all students and that did not address his specific situation. A request to set a new date for the second exam was rejected.

According to the Hagenaar, there is absolutely no attention for his specific situation. This makes him feel misunderstood. Moreover, that resit came very quickly, he says he needs more time to prepare due to personal circumstances.

The student emphasizes that he is not only fighting his battle for himself. He wants equal treatment for all students with a disability and in his opinion TU Delft does not offer that. After missing two exams, the technical public administration student first submitted a complaint to the Board of Appeal for Exams (CBE), which did not find in his favour. The Council of State is now considering his objection.

Student conflict at Council of State? Since 1 January 2023, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division has been the court in cases involving students of universities and colleges. The Appeals Tribunal for Higher Education (CBHO), which previously handled these cases, no longer exists since that date. This means that these kinds of conflicts eventually even end up before the highest administrative court in the Netherlands.

The man is, as he says himself, ‘a neurodivergent student’. Neurodivergence includes autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, ADHD, giftedness and high sensitivity. His brain works in a different way and that is a fact that TU Delft does not take sufficiently into account in his view.

The fact that he does not 'fit into the box of the average student' does not mean that he does not have to receive correct and fair treatment, the resident of The Hague argued on Tuesday before the preliminary relief judge of the Council of State.

Duty of care

The TU Delft Board of Appeal for Exams (CBE) is of the opinion that the interests of men have indeed been taken into account. “We have a duty of care for every student, but it is not unlimited. We look at what is reasonably possible,” explained a CBE representative.

,,But this student spends a disproportionate amount of time in bringing proceedings. In doing so, he also places a disproportionate burden on the organization.” The ‘direct object’ shook his head once more to express his displeasure. He will continue to initiate proceedings as long as TU Delft continues to adopt this attitude, he warned.



Incidentally, the resident of The Hague, who has been studying at TU Delft since 2004, has not previously submitted an official complaint, even though he had sufficient cause. Now, however, he was 'sick and tired' of the whole course of things at the university.

The preliminary relief judge will rule as soon as possible, after all, September 1 is already approaching. The student says he has been preparing for his resits since July and will be able to take the tests at any time. It is also no problem for TU Delft to organize those exams, the representative of the CBE replied to questions from the judge.

