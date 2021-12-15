Click on one of the marked passages to read an explanation.

The end of the corona crisis is “unfortunately not yet in sight”, write the four parties in the coalition agreement. They are already looking ahead, to learn lessons from this crisis and to better prepare healthcare for the continuation of this pandemic and future crises. The new cabinet wants to improve ‘pandemic preparedness’, among other things by allocating 300 million euros to make it easier to expand IC capacity in the coming years, and to become more independent of foreign countries with regard to medicines and aids, for example.

It is striking that the corona crisis receives little attention in the coalition agreement. Besides the investment in IC capacity, there is nothing to read about a future testing and vaccination strategy. There is no long-term plan for how to learn to live with the virus, while experts have been asking politicians for this for some time.

In the longer term, the parties in the coalition agreement appear to be mainly concerned about another crisis in the health care system, namely that of costs. Without intervention, healthcare risks becoming unaffordable, the Scientific Council for Government Policy warned in a report in September. It called on politicians to make “sharp choices”, otherwise healthcare costs will triple by 2060.

The forthcoming cabinet follows the WRR when it writes that healthcare costs must be ‘inhibited’ in the long term. It thinks that it will limit cost growth by 4.5 billion euros per year by 2052 with a number of measures. In the midst of corona, this is a politically daring choice: opposition parties have already spoken shame about these “austerity measures”.

Are the choices proposed by the new cabinet really that ‘sharp’? First of all, the government is resorting to a tried and tested means: that of the outline agreements. It wants to make agreements with hospitals and other healthcare providers to limit expenditure growth. It also wants to do better with ‘appropriate care’. That means about the same as ‘sensible care’: in other words, the elimination of care that does not work in order to prevent overtreatment. Politicians, regulators and healthcare providers have been striving for this for years, but it is not getting off the ground. The new cabinet wants to take a more critical look at which care is included in the basic package and which is reimbursed, and which is not.

Politicians stick to the outline agreements. These have been concluded with hospitals and other healthcare providers since 2012 to agree that expenditure should not grow too fast. The new cabinet is thinking of a broad, ‘integrated outline agreement’ for the period from 2023.

Such agreements do not only contain agreements on cost control, but also agreements on cooperation and appropriate use of care. Last summer, the Council for Public Health & Society warned that such agreements (which do not concern money) in these agreements are too non-binding in practice to really make any difference.

Of all these things, the question is how much exactly they save. According to the calculations of the coalition parties, many measures only take effect years after the end of the coming cabinet term and are therefore not immediately felt.

The new coalition makes various choices regarding its own payments. The deductible, the amount that people have to pay extra for healthcare use, remains the same at a maximum of 385 euros per year. The next cabinet does want to work on separating housing and care. This could mean, for example, that nursing home residents will pay more for housing costs themselves. The new cabinet hopes to save more than a billion euros this way.

The idea of ​​separating housing and care more closely also comes from the WRR report. In it, the WRR wonders whether housing costs in elderly care should be part of the ‘collectively guaranteed care’. In the Netherlands, nursing home residents are now reimbursed for almost all these costs. The WRR notes that other countries are already asking for higher own payments for this. “In the future, it will be inevitable to separate housing and care more,” concludes the WRR.

Medical specialists are addressed strictly in the coalition agreement. If they do not start working within two years, the new cabinet will force them. Buying out the specialists is expensive, but can save you money in the long run.

Medical specialists – some of whom are hired by the hospital and earn several hundred thousand euros – must also take their responsibilityaccording to the new cabinet. If there is no improvement within two years at medical specialist companies – a passage that seems to be mainly about not over-treating patients – the cabinet will force them to become salaried employees at the hospital with legislation. Then there is no longer a financial incentive to treat many patients and they are bound by the Top Income Standards Act. D66, ChristenUnie and (to a lesser extent) CDA had argued in their party programs that medical specialists should be employed.

The next coalition will also invest in prevention and the promotion of sport. Taxes on soft drinks and tobacco are going up and the parties are looking at how they can introduce a sugar tax ‘in time’.