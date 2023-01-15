We recently informed you that Gerard Piqué, the former FC Barcelona player, had managed to get the Casio company to sponsor the Kings League, his soccer tournament.

No one doubts that, but that does not mean that the footballer will change his tastes from one moment to the next.

What happens is that the influencer Ibai Llanos, through Instagram, revealed that in reality the Casio watch that Piqué was wearing was only something momentary. It is what can be seen in the photos.

Things happened like this. In a video you can see the ex-partner of the singer Shakira with a watch but in reality it is a Rolex, precisely to which this artist alludes.

It is to announce Casio’s sponsorship that Gerard Piqué changed his watch and nothing else. is when he said “We have reached an agreement with Casio, they have given us watches and we have an agreement with the brand and the Kings League”. This has sparked controversy on social media.

Font: Instagram.

Many now say that Piqué only wore the watch out of interest and nothing more. But he’s not candid about changing his preferences.

This is something that could be expected of him, since Rolex watches, in the eyes of some people, are luxury items and also status symbols.

Instead, Casio stands out more for creating practical and functional items at affordable prices. It is one of the keys to his success throughout his 70 years.

What is the Kings League that Casio now sponsors?

The Kings League that Gerard Piqué talks about and that Casio now sponsors is a tournament in which 12 soccer teams participate, which are led by former soccer players and content creators from Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Piqué is the owner of the league, which began on November 11, 2022. This is not normal football but the variant known as football 7 or futsiete, where each team has seven members.

Font: Twitter.

The 12 teams that participate in the Kings League play for two seasons; each of them comprises 11 days. Among the teams that make it up are 1K FC, Aniquiladores FC, El Barrio, Jijantes FC and Kunisports.

To those mentioned above we must add Los Troncos FC, Pio FC, Porcinos FC, Rayo de Barcelona, ​​Saiyans FC, Ultimate Móstoles and Xbuyer Team. This league is recent but has attracted a lot of attention.

In addition to Kings League, Piqué and Casio we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.