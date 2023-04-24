Mexico City.- Between this Sunday night and Monday morning, will be presented will originate punctual intense rains in Puebla and Veracruz; very strong in San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo, as well as strong in Querétaro, according to the Mexico forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency explained that the rains in these states will be accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, and winds with gusts of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h). The precipitations will be caused by the interaction of the cold front number 50 with a low pressure channel.

Similarly, a low pressure channel over the southeast of the country plus the entry of warm and humid air will produce heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

For this Monday, the cold front 50 in interaction with a dry line and a low pressure channel, will leave showers and heavy rains in the northeastern, eastern and southeastern states, with very heavy punctual rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

In addition, a northern component wind is expected with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the Tabasco coast. Finally, an anticyclonic system at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate a hot to very hot environment on the Mexican Pacific coast, the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for tomorrow April 24, 2023:

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Morelos and Guerrero.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase river and stream levels, causing landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Monday, April 24, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Puebla (southwest), Morelos, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Monday, April 24, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Monday, April 24, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Zacatecas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

North component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast a cool environment at dawn for Monday morning. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies for most of the day, without rain in Mexico City and with a probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm in 24 hours) accompanied by electric shocks in the State of Mexico. Southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 13 to 15 °C and the maximum from 26 to 28 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 6 to 8 °C and the maximum from 23 to 25 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies throughout the day and no rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. West wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and probable dust storms in Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Cloudy skies most of the day with fog in the mountains of the region. Punctual very heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hail fall in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Guerrero. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon, especially in coastal areas. South component wind with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy sky with very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz and heavy in Tabasco; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment during the morning and warm in the afternoon. Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy rains in Campeche and showers in Campeche and Yucatán; all with electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon; in addition to variable direction wind with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with rain in San Luis Potosí, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in the rest of the region. Very cold environment in the morning, with frost in the mountainous area of ​​Zacatecas.

In the afternoon, warm to hot environment in the region. Variable direction wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Zacatecas; in addition to gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy skies for most of the day, with occasional heavy rains in Puebla, showers in Hidalgo and Tlaxcala, as well as isolated rains in Querétaro and Morelos; all accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h in Guanajuato.