Hardly any other industry is currently in such a state of turmoil as the automotive industry. This is mainly due to the strong digitization, the shortages of chips and raw materials and the rapid transition to the electric age. Despite this, two car manufacturers are in the top ten of most valuable brands in the world.

However, due to all the vicissitudes, car manufacturers are not yet able to catch up with the world leaders. Like last year, Apple is the world’s most valuable brand in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands Report 2022, followed by Microsoft, Amazon and Google. Tesla is in twelfth place. Elon Musk’s electric car brand is one of the fastest growing companies of the past year.

Mercedes in 6th place

With eighth place, Mercedes is admittedly not the most valuable car brand, but it is the only group from Europe in the top ten. Just ahead of Mercedes, the Toyota group takes sixth place. The Japanese, who were again the largest car manufacturer in the world last year with more than ten million vehicles produced, will also secure the trophy for the most valuable car brand in 2022.

Fourteen car brands in the top 100

BMW is the second German carmaker on the list, one place behind Tesla, in 13th place. Japanese carmaker Honda is in 26th place, Hyundai in 35th place and Audi in 46th place, which even managed to move away from the parent company Volkswagen (ranked 48th). Ford is in 50th place and Porsche, despite the recent IPO, is in 53rd place, followed by Nissan (61st place), Ferrari (75th place), Kia (87th place), Land Rover (98) and BMW subsidiary Mini on 99th place.

The power of brands

In total, the 100 most valuable brands in the Interbrands ranking will represent a total value of nearly $3.1 billion by 2022. Not only does that mean an increase of 16 percent compared to 2021, it is also the first time that the threshold of 3 billion dollars has been passed. Salient detail: the top 10 of the Interbrands ranking is worth more than the other ninety brands with a brand value of $1.65 billion. The three top brands alone account for 53 percent, with a total value of $1.65 billion.

Financial performance

To be included in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands list, a company must have a presence on at least three major continents, be highly visible in emerging markets, and generate 30 percent of its revenue from outside its home country. A maximum of half of the turnover may also be achieved on one continent. It mainly looks at the financial performance of the brand’s products or services, the role of the brand in the purchase decision process and the strength of the brand to secure future revenues.





