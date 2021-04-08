The son of US President Joe Biden has published a book in which he reports on his drug and alcohol addiction. And the relationship with his father.

Washington, DC – In his memoir, Hunter Biden reveals his descent into crack addiction. The book, entitled “Beautiful Things,” describes the president’s second-born son struggling with drugs and alcohol. He drank his first glass of alcohol at the age of 8, at a family celebration. Biden’s book is a chronicle of his life so far, with long passages about his close relationship with his late brother Beau Biden – and insights into what it was like to grow up as the son of Joe Biden.

“Beau and I loved his detailed accounts of current events, most of which began with historical backgrounds that could go back centuries and then ended with personalities and dynamics,” writes Biden of his father. According to CNN it is Biden’s revelation about his father’s years of support, sadness, and helplessness that interests many readers. The book was published in the USA on April 6th. It will be available in Germany from next week.

Joe Biden saves his son’s life: “You need help.”

Hunter Biden describes an evening when he drank so much alcohol that his father, then Vice President, withdrew some of his security staff and showed up on his doorstep unannounced. He told his father that he was fine. He replied: “I know you are not doing well, Hunter,” Biden continued. “You need help.” The conversation from back then ended in a stay in rehab, reports CNN. “Dad saved me. When he knocked on my door, he shook me out of the state I was in. He saved me by making me want to save myself. On my own, I would have been sure that I would not have survived, ”writes Hunter Biden. “That was dad. He never let me forget that all was not lost. “

Crack can destroy even the most privileged life, says Hunter Biden in his memoir. The author says he looked for the drug on the streets of Washington, didn’t sleep for days and cooked crack himself. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what social circle you are in or what family you come from: in the end we are all alone,” says Hunter Biden. The president and his wife Jill announced in February, through White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, that parents admired their son’s strength and courage to speak openly about his addiction. “This is a personal book about his personal journey.” Hunter is the son of Joe Biden’s first marriage. Biden’s wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident in 1972. The sons Beau and Hunter were seriously injured at the time. Joe Biden raised the two alone until he met his current wife. The older of the two brothers, Beau Biden, died in 2015 of complications from a brain tumor.

Donald Trump tried to use Hunter Biden’s drug addiction during the election campaign

Biden never tried to hide his son’s problems. Not even during the presidential election campaign, in which then President Donald Trump Hunter Biden was an issue again and again. “My son, like many people, like many people you know at home, had a drug problem,” said Joe Biden during the debate with Trump on September 29, 2020. “He got over it, he got it under control , he worked on it and I’m proud of him. ”Hunter Biden, who now lives as an artist in Los Angeles, was also targeted by Trump because of his business connections in Ukraine and China. He admitted to having had “poor judgment” in his dealings, but denied any wrongdoing.

The conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch expressed himself in his tabloid New York Post critical of Hunter Biden’s memoir. “As bad as he comes across, it’s his father, President Biden, whose character takes a hit. The Joe Biden portrayed here is an absent father, a distant parent who couldn’t or wouldn’t open up emotionally, ”Murdoch wrote in a comment. The book is a welcome opportunity for those who oppose the president to criticize him. (dp / dpa)