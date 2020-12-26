In winter, the car is less stable on the road due to icy conditions. In addition, the more difficult conditions of visibility, snow and heterogeneous coverage impede the correct determination of the distance to the places of completion of the maneuver. The driver in the dark simply does not see far away, which is why he can incorrectly calculate the overtaking distance. But most importantly, when the vehicles are outrunning, such surprises can occur that can negatively affect handling. How to drive a car correctly so as not to be in a dangerous situation?

Snow drifts

Overtaking on the track in winter becomes extremely difficult, especially on windy and snowy sections of the road, when snow piles, blown away by the wind, form snow streaks. These bumps and jumps are smoothed out by the snow cover. Driving over such an obstacle at high speed leads to a sharp loss of control, even for trucks.

For example, a driver drives into the oncoming lane, accelerates and with his left wheel touches a snow flight that goes over the edge of the curb. Clods fly to the sides, and the car experiences a strong sideways pull. Moreover, inverted wheels do not help. The driver in a panic hits the brakes and twists the wheels in the other direction. The car bounces abruptly and crashes into the overtaken vehicle.

Therefore, before making a maneuver, it is better to make an amendment for the situation with the road surface and even refuse dangerous overtaking on poorly cleared road sections.

The road is narrower than it seems

Another danger lurking for motorists is the wide cleared strips on the side of the road, left after the work of graders. Some of them turn out to be fake. The snow falls into the drainage ditch and rolls out like a road. Thus, the edge of the roadway will be much closer than you think. The driver is often guided by the apparent width and may, during overtaking, inadvertently climb onto the unsteady roadside surface.

The left wheels at high speed run the risk of jumping off a hard surface and catching a snowdrift. A hole forms on the border between the asphalt and the side of the road, which hits the suspension hard. This impact in some cases contributes to the loss of control.

In addition, without seeing the edge of the road, when stopping, truck drivers drive onto the side of the road and press against its imaginary edge, as a result of which the right wheels fall into a snowdrift and the car hangs over a ditch.

Accelerate smoothly and over long distances

Another serious error concerns machine control.

Many drivers jump out into the oncoming lane on turned wheels in the immediate vicinity of the overtaken vehicle and sharply increase the gas. This is how they drive in the summer and repeat the same trick in the winter. However, this is wrong. In winter, a sharp increase in gas on a slippery road can lead to the drift of the car and the beginning of dynamic vibrations leading to a skid. In addition, snow sediment interferes. As a result, the car is capable of hitting an overtaken truck and provoking an accident.

It is more correct to cross the snow drift smoothly on even gas at a great distance from the overtaken vehicle, and when the car is already in the oncoming lane, you can accelerate and overtake.

The lead maneuver must be completed in the same way. It is necessary to extinguish speed on a cleared oncoming lane, then smoothly cross the snow load between the lanes on even gas and return to your lane. True, this will require much more road space than in summer.