James Gunn is a guy who at the beginning of his career bet on irreverence and always be on the razor’s edge between good and bad taste. With Guardians of the Galaxy he found the opportunity to go a very different side from his past, however, is The Suicide Squad something different?

During a recent interview on episode 330 of the podcast of Lights Camera Barstool, the actor Joel kinnaman, who will play Rick Flag in this reboot of Suicide Squad, stated very interesting details about the aforementioned film of which we have only seen some behind-the-scenes footage.

First of all, Joel kinnaman He hopes people will go to The Suicide Squad movie because it is an experience that will be best enjoyed with more people. He even calls that it is better to see films like Dune or own Matrix 4. Then the headlines Lights Camera Barstool (minute 56) they ask him about what we can expect from the James Gunn film.

That is where Joel kinnaman It clearly says that it is an R-rated movie and that it has a lot of comic ‘gore’ as well as depravity. To that he added that each page of the script The Suicide Squad made him laugh a lot and he didn’t expect to see John Cena using a silver toilet as a hat throughout the movie.

We also recommend: KonoSuba actress is accused of racist comments

Lots of irreverence and all, but when is The Suicide Squad released?

If everything goes well and there is no change of plans, also if James Gunn does not lie and it is a reality that he has already finished filming the film, The Suicide Squad will be released on August 6, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad will feature performances by Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi. It is, perhaps, the greatest film James Gunn has made for the locations where it was filmed.

To this we must add that the greater influence of The Suicide Squad comes from the comic of the same name that was written by John ostrander and that also receives inspiration from the film The Dirty Dozen. With all this, we can already get a good idea of ​​everything that awaits us.

Source



