Finally the day came that several fans of Blue Cross They didn't want it to happen, because the Paraguayan Juan Escobarone of the few remaining heroes of the long-awaited 'ninth', received goodbye from the institution through social networks, as he was no longer part of the Argentine coach's plans. Martin Anselmiwith whom he had differences that forced him to leave La Noria.
La Maquina Celeste decided to share a video with great moments of the defender, including the great conquest of the trophy of the Guardians 2021Furthermore, in the same publication the message could be read: “Today is time to say goodbye. We wish you much success in everything that comes next, Juan. Without a doubt you are #AzulDePorVida”.
Now, once the Guarani's final farewell to the La Noria team was announced, Toluca He did not waste time to announce him as his new reinforcement for the Clausura 2024, although it was not an open secret, since for a week he had been linked to the Red Devils, without it being closed for different reasons, since the teams did not They reached an agreement.
The winger will also wear his second jacket within the Liga MX, arriving with the choriceros on a loan for one year with an option to purchase. Already in the video that the Mexicans presented to inform about the hiring, one could see Alexis Vega getting in shape.
No doubt The boss He will remain as one of the historic players of Blue Crosssince he won the hearts of the fans, in addition to having broken the drought of league titles after arriving for the 2019 Apertura. In addition to this, with the cement workers he conquered the MX Super Cup 2019he Champion of Champions 2021 and the League Super Cup 2022In addition, he played 163 games in both national and international matches, scoring on 14 occasions and assisting on eleven.
