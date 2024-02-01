Today is time to say goodbye. 💙 We wish you much success in everything that comes next, Juan. Without a doubt you are #BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/PEQJiKMN7R — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) February 1, 2024

Now, once the Guarani's final farewell to the La Noria team was announced, Toluca He did not waste time to announce him as his new reinforcement for the Clausura 2024, although it was not an open secret, since for a week he had been linked to the Red Devils, without it being closed for different reasons, since the teams did not They reached an agreement.

No doubt The boss He will remain as one of the historic players of Blue Crosssince he won the hearts of the fans, in addition to having broken the drought of league titles after arriving for the 2019 Apertura. In addition to this, with the cement workers he conquered the MX Super Cup 2019he Champion of Champions 2021 and the League Super Cup 2022In addition, he played 163 games in both national and international matches, scoring on 14 occasions and assisting on eleven.