Joe Biden’s offensive against Russia seems to recognize interests greater than it seems and that are pointed out. The Democratic White House intends to regain the international leadership that the country resigned in large markets during the era of Donald Trump.

That restoration is not easy. Europe, a necessary ally, does not react as in the past and defends a preferential relationship, precisely with Russia, and also with China, Washington’s other focus of concern.

At the recent annual meeting of the Munich Security Conference, Biden alerted Europeans that “democracy is in danger” and pointed out that the threat comes from “the autocracies.”

The current revelation of the intelligence services against the operations of the Kremlin in the North American elections, which is the argument of the confrontation of these hours, gives air to that complaint. At the same time, it confronts a Europe happy with the arrival of Biden after the arrogance of the Republican, but far from adhering to the US geopolitical agenda.

The rival. Vladimir Putin. REUTERS

The French Emmanuel Macron, squire of the German president Angela Merkel, made it clear in that meeting that the position of the bloc is that there should be dialogue and not friction with Moscow.

For Berlin, this conviction is expressed in strategic projects such as the almost completed Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that, below the Baltic Sea, will send the fluid directly to Germany and other European customers. Biden’s Chancellor, Anthony Blinken, has agreed with Trump’s rejection of that project, arguing that it is “Vladimir Putin’s pressure weapon on Europe” and he anticipated that the US will enlist sanctions against the companies that participate in its construction. Not just Russian ones.

On the side of China, the EU has built bridge after bridge of rapprochement with the Asian giant that has already supplanted the US as the bloc’s main trading partner. Last year Brussels coined with Beijing the largest investment treaty in contemporary history to enable a mutual opening of their markets.

There are already countries like Italy that signed the Silk Road membership and an opening to the Chinese 5G of telecommunications. It is a different world and what was, possibly, no longer returns.