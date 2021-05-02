Sometimes I get stopped in front of real estate companies and the same question always comes to me: how can it be that, in a time of accelerated changes and daily updates, the ‘typical house’ product remains the same for decades? It is as if people have not changed our coexistence formulas or our ways of living since the 1940s. The fact is that practically always I find the same house loaded with stereotypes, with posh dining rooms, hierarchical and inflexible rooms, areas for care without spatial quality and tasks such as the cycle of clothes or storage directly neglected.

I have to admit that I am surprised by the conservatism of this business sector. While in other fields we are plunged into a frenetic pace of news, housing remains practically impervious to innovative models and ideas. So here we are, living in ‘Tell me’ houses when our lives have long ceased to resemble those of our grandparents, our parents … and even the ones we had ourselves five years ago, when we hadn’t even experienced a pandemic. We didn’t really know what telecommuting was, nor had entertainment platforms broken into our homes, turning them into multi-room cinemas for hours.

But beware, the fact that it does not reach the market in a generalized way does not mean that innovation does not exist and that residential buildings are not being built in accordance with our time. Without going any further, a few weeks ago we were able to see one of these examples in detail. The Interuniversity Open Chair for Innovation and Participation in the II Conference ‘Innovative societies for cities of the future’ invited the LaCol team of architects to tell us about their work. That day, among other projects, they explained to us the La Borda housing cooperative, built in Barcelona. In this building, instead of people accommodating themselves to rigid containers thought of in the past, they have chosen to adapt architecture to contemporary life by adopting multiple strategies.

I am particularly interested in those who take on housework as an essential part of our lives, taking care of the residual spaces in which they are usually located to provide them with comfort and visibility, which, among other things, encourages them to be shared by all the people who live together. Who would not enjoy today a spacious and bright kitchen in which to cook and eat in company? Or, without abandoning this matter of housework, the opposite; For those people who spend a lot of time away from home, why not centralize the services, laundry, kitchen, storage, and dedicate the own space only to rest and recover the energy that we leave ourselves in the day to day?

They are ideas, and there is more. For example, the dehierarchization of rooms to accommodate in a more natural way not only people who cohabit, but they do not have to maintain a family relationship, but the evolution of families that over the years have spatial needs different. In this sense, we are seeing proposals in which the pieces have similar sizes so that the inhabitants have more freedom when it comes to locating themselves in them and even deciding whether to use them as a bedroom, living room, workshop, office or space to practice yoga. ; each individual is a world. But it is that in La Borda they go even further and propose formulas to exchange rooms between neighbors easily, which allows the growth and decrease of the houses.

And, to be closing, we have to review the great lesson of the pandemic, how important is the relationship that our house establishes with the outside. In these months we have not only enjoyed or wanted to have breakfast on the terrace, we have also become more sensitive to what we see from our windows or to cross ventilation, which in addition to being one of the best tools to achieve good energy efficiency, allows us fill our homes with fresh air, and on days like today, the smell of rain and spring.

I suppose that the fact that housing is a necessary good and at the same time has become an economic asset, makes it unattractive for the business community to change the schemes; total, they sell them whether they are current or outdated. But what if they make you want it? And what if consumers get demanding? Because in the end, for asking, I would say that not so much, not so little …