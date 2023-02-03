Marc Forster returns to the control room for the Columbia Pictures and puts an outstanding in front of the camera Tom Hankswhich we see for the first time in the guise of a man at the end of his, if not physical, then moral existence. Not That Close it was sold to us as an American comedy in which a surly neighbor will change his way of seeing things thanks to his neighbors, fortunately things have gone in a completely different way and the film that could have been dull, somehow ” already seen”, surprised all of us who were in the room instead.

Otto’s round

Otto Anderson he is a man of about 60 who lives his life in a world that no longer feels so much his, especially after the passing of his wife Sonya. Otto lives in a terraced house with a private road, and gets angry both with the neighbors who don’t respect separate waste collection, and with the real estate agency who tries in every possible way to convince the owners to sell in order to obtain space for the yet another soulless condo. Otto’s wrath doesn’t even spare the couriers who, according to the rules, should park off the private road but instead do as they please.

Otto is tired of all this, tired of a world that is no longer “in color” after Sonya’s disappearanceand for this decides to end it, arranging his own suicide. Otto is interrupted by the arrival of Marisol, a pregnant woman of Mexican origin who moves with her husband Tommy and her two daughters to the house opposite her. The relationship between Marisol’s family and Otto immediately becomes enthralling and, although he is a shining example of hardness and “free wickedness”, the pure soul of the Mexican woman manages to look beyond that blanket of fog that haunts our eyes. protagonist, relegating his behavior to the need for affection rather than abandonment.

No one can do it alone

Marc Forster takes us by the hand Not That Close (which in the original version takes the name of A Man Called Otto), making us experience a real rollercoaster of emotions, passing from spontaneous laughter to the deepest tears with a disarming simplicity, simple and direct. The soundtrack helps in this implementationgoing to speak to the viewer while the actors are silent, and show us pain or hilarity as the case may be. Tom Hanks brings to the screen an Otto Anderson, a man who attempts suicide but at the same time can’t stop caring for others, even though he believes others have long since stopped caring for him.

Marisolplayed by Mariana Treviño it’s a volcano: sunny, always alive and really exhilarating (when needed), for the rest the woman who spends almost the entire film pregnant is the closest thing to a daughter for Otto, a character she connects to her father. In Not That Close you live life as it is: without frills and with simplicity. Simple things happen that any of us can find in our daily livesfor example the arrival of an unexpected cat, a neighbor falling down the stairs, or the carelessness of people to respect a trivial differentiated collection.

Not So Close speaks to the viewer with disarming force, exposing people’s souls without asking them to do it, without expecting anything but with the certainty of such an event. The film reminds a lot Gran Turin of and with Clint Eastwoodbut he does it in a Tom Hanks key who manages to give Otto Anderson comfortable and uncomfortable clothes at the same time, learning that no one succeeds in things alone, but that people are useful because united we get out of loneliness, apathy and even from the darkest diseases.

Now that’s life!

Not So Close is just overwhelming. With its simplicity, the film goes straight to the heart, making us discover the meaning of life by narrating the simplicity of life itself which is the essence of the latter. Finding a job, buying a car, going to the hospital or simply babysitting: simple but not trivial, much less obvious.

Otto’s armor gradually crumbles thanks to Marisol’s smile (and tasty dishes!), capable of breaking that armor like an auger. Not That Close it is one of those films that you don’t expect, that you would probably see at the cinema thinking you were going to see a light comedy and instead it surprises you, it helps you understand how much suffering can lead to suicide and how it is possible to get out of the self-destructive spiralergo gives answers without claiming a reason, allowing the viewer to live the experience alone, to draw their own conclusions on their own. Beautiful beyond any idea that can be made, superior to prejudices, a film like we haven’t seen in a long time.