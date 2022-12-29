Why are we going on a trip? Nobody knows what can happen tomorrow. Why am I going to accept this job opportunity? Life is full of surprises, you don’t already have it. In any group of friends there are optimistic and pessimistic people. The RAE defines the pessimist as one who has the propensity to see and judge things in their most unfavorable aspect, while the optimist would be the one who sees and judges things in their most favorable aspect. Extreme pessimists are labeled doomsayers, while radical optimists are labeled unconscious, as in The adventures of Leoncio the lion and Tristón. They are distinguishable in their way of talking about the future, the past, and the present; and by the prevailing content of his thoughts. Research indicates that approximately one third of the attitude towards life, which is related to being optimistic or pessimistic, is explained by genetic inheritance. The personality style that is configured with childhood experiences and learning models also influences.

It seems that the era of discrepancy and polarization had come to face optimists and pessimists as well. Social networks are filled with controversy in this regard, although, delving into it, it turns out that it is actually more interesting to look for the useful contributions of both visions. Much of the current controversy is because they have been poorly explained.

There are reasonable aspects to moderate pessimism. Sometimes negative expectations prepare you to deal with problems. Desiring too many things can be related to unhappiness. Accepting with integrity the lack of control in the face of the vicissitudes of life helps to face suffering. This moderate pessimism has exposed the adverse effect of certain self-help books that extol the need to experience only positive emotions and pathologize everything that has to do with pain.

Extreme pessimism carries the same risks as radical optimism. Cognitive biases can be recognized in many of the automatic negative thoughts that pessimists experience. Continuously losing hope can be a risk factor for developing, for example, a depressive disorder. Fatalism induces the appearance of learned helplessness, a term developed by the American psychologist Martin Seligman, which defines the moment in which one does as little as possible because one is inevitably doomed to failure.

On the other hand, there are benefits to intelligent optimism. As Carmelo Vázquez, Professor of Psychology at the Complutense University, says, “anything, anyone can influence our lives and at any age”. These theories speak of the fact that human beings are capable of resisting, adapting to the environment and transforming it. Optimistic people can combine positive and negative emotions in painful situations. There are experiences such as those of survivors of extreme situations (such as concentration camps) that demonstrate this. Also, optimistic people are better able to enjoy the present moment. They tend to think that the bad is not going to last forever and that they are not the only ones responsible.

Wishful optimism, however, can be just as damaging as extreme pessimism. It is detected in the use of phrases such as: “You think well and it will work out for you”, “if you want, you can”. This infantilism underestimates the dangers and encourages taking risks that could be harmful. These theories have gone so far as to say that the cure of serious diseases depends on the state of mind, when it would rather be said that, if one is more optimistic, one better follows medical advice, as the psychiatrist Luis Rojas Marcos explains very well.

The extremes of optimism and pessimism lead to behaving passively and not taking responsibility, in part, for the acts or decisions that are made. The important thing would be to know how to channel both tendencies and tend to balance, find healthy coping strategies. A trick for pessimists might be to boost the optimistic thoughts they also count on instead of letting go of the pessimistic ones. It is achieved by increasing moments, situations and behaviors that make you feel good and talk about what you like. Or choose artistic or sensory activities in which to subliminate that existential sensitivity. And use humor without reaching sarcasm. For those who tend to extreme optimism, a remedy would be to think about the consequences of their actions and, instead of repressing negative emotions, connect with them.

Another way to bring positions closer would be to change the way of explaining happiness and understanding it as a way of life. In classical Greece, happiness was close to the feeling of going to bed knowing that you had been honest with yourself and with others. Being honest would be maintaining the balance between the dose of illusion to achieve something and not losing sight of reality. The variety of optimistic and pessimistic thoughts enriches the brain as well as groups of friends.

Patricia Fernández Martín is a clinical psychologist at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid.