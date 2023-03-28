Irene she is a rebellious young girl. Her possessive father continually threatens to hurt the boys she attends and she does everything to always be caught red-handed. Irene’s life changes however when she meets Ian, a young Australian boy dressed in rags like a homeless man. Still Irene does not know that behind those rags hides the purity of those who have suffered too much, a boy kissed by misfortune who still has the courage to smile and devote himself to hope.

Destructive, Not Simple it’s a manga that digs inside you, it moves you deeply. A done manga of silences, of looks, a childish trait with a unique potency. A bitter Shakespearean tragedy set in the city of New York, a sector of unique, powerful and extremely fragile characters. Fragile and imperfect as humans, wonderfully human.

Natsume Ono it’s a mangaka class of ’77. Already known for manga like Paradise restaurant And The fifth chamberhis works are endowed with a very recognizable stylized trait, with faces with extremely vivid eyes and with a particular predisposition to Western and European settings.

Original title: Not Simple

Italian title: Not Simple

Japanese release: August 20, 2004 – October 20, 2005

Italian release: February 10, 2023

Number of volumes: 1

Publishing house: BAO Publishing

Type: dramatic

Drawings: Natsume Ono

History: Natsume Ono

Format: 12.6 x 18, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 320

A smile in the dark

The manga starts off with something of a false start. In fact, the protagonist Ian is presented to us from the eyes of Irene, who however does not represent a character with real weight in the story, other than to introduce the topic and let the narrative change course and move on to the actual protagonist. Ian he’s a very, very unfortunate boy, his life is a succession of tragedies which we become aware of as the plot unfolds. His family is made up of imperfections, mistakes, but also commitment and the desire to improve. But what strikes us most to the eye is his resilience, his ability to bring a smile even in the most complicated situations, together with a character of disarming purity.

Ian made a promise as a boy: he would return to his sister once after fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional runner. Now, having achieved this goal and satisfied with the results obtained, he is therefore ready to keep his word. Among the various ups and downs, Ian makes the acquaintance of a writer named Jim, who is passionate about his story and falls in love with him. She therefore decides to host her friend in New York, for assist him in his research. However, Ian’s life is shown to us slowly, revealing a troubled and hard past. As the tragedy takes shape, it also shapes itself the fortitude of a protagonist who says so much about himself through silences, looks and smiles. A story that will literally take a piece of your heart, a message of hope in an endless storm of tragedy.

A manga made of silences

We are faced with an extremely dramatic work, which accompanies the narrative with strong, long silences And sighed. The ability to narrate through the unsaidthe immediacy with which he manages to express certain sensations is certainly one of the most interesting features of the author. The use of close-ups and extremely talkative facial expressions is certainly the most suitable means for such a type of storytelling, but it also demonstrates the extreme skill of a pen that knows dose the silenceyou know balance it to the discursive parts for don’t generate too much ambiguity.

The plot is complex and well organized, the narrative and timelines are mixed according to a principle that reveals the details of Ian’s life drop by drop. And it is precisely behind this progressive and slow unveiling that the figure of Ian is composed, emerges in its purity and in its ability to being able to always bring a smile. The rhythm is very placid with decisive, strong, functional and necessary emotional peaks to destabilize the reader.

The social themes dealt with are many and decidedly uncomfortable. Each character is the bearer of an intimate discomfort that has strong repercussions on the surrounding society. Not Simple it is a story of people made complicated, complex and complexed by an unjust life, and emotional relationships that are not always functional. Natsume Ono brings with him very uncomfortable social themes, of lives on the margins of society, entangled in stories of abuse, violence and anaffection. A piece of advice that I address to anyone who wants to get closer to the work: pay attention to the dialogue present in the epilogue, since the same is a symptom of a great writing ability and a disarming humanity.

Ono’s stroke

Here we are at my favorite part: the drawings. Natsume Ono is an extremely identifiable artist. A highly stylized and approximate trait, but at the same time endowed with a really scary expressive synthesis. The ability to render complex and stratified emotional states with such stylized figures, very flat settings, the same perspective is not fully realistic but guarantees an evocative and placid atmosphere. And yet, a trait endowed with such a style is only capable of immerse yourself and let the events flow with the same naturalness with which you breathe. The eyes of the characters they deserve an honorable mention: sparse and devoid of details, large, they give the author’s characters a sense of tenderness and melancholy that emerge and become the protagonists of entire tables.

The organization of the cage has a lot of style shojo, with very large panels, edges that come out of the side pages, strong frequency of emotional close-ups and details of the environment that give a very enjoyable general placidity. In general the composition of the boards is a lot minimal and weighted, ensuring a light readingnot at all weighed down by the drama and tragedies narrated.

The Italian edition

The editorial care of BAO Publishing is simply perfect. The volume is a softcover with a captivating opaque paper jacket, it perfectly highlights the simplicity of Ono’s stroke and hides a blue-gray cover with a full-length portrait of the protagonist. A volume, in short, pleasant to the eye to the touch, which very reminiscent of the workmanship of the oriental editions. The choice of having kept the original title in katakana on the back was excellent; your library will thank you for this purchase. The adaptation is smooth and the dialogues proceed naturallyvery particular too the choice of the font of the balloons, which however goes very well with the graphics sector in general. All at an affordable price. To be honest I don’t understand why you are still reading this article; run to your trusted comic store to order it!

Who do we recommend Not Simple to?

For those who love stories where hope emerges like a glimmer in a sea of ​​tragedies. For those who want to be moved and smile at the same time. For those who want to relax, enter a placid atmosphere and be moved by an author who has so much to tell.

An unmistakable trait

A story that takes the heart Don’t read it if you’re too sad