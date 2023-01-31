BAO Publishing announces the arrival in Italy of Not Simplework of Natsume Ono which will be part of Aiken line. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 10 February at the introductory price of €8.90.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Not Simple: the mangaka Natsume Ono returns with the tormented story of a boy, between a difficult childhood and a family to rebuild on three continents

Ian tries to rebuild his family between Melbourne, London and New York, after a troubled childhood. A journalist listens to him and helps him in difficult moments, he would like to write his story about him. Natsume Ono returns to the Aiken line – after the Futagashira series – with this self-contained manga about loneliness and unshakable tenacity.

“Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way” and Ian’s story is proof of that.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: Not Simple the new one-shot volume of Natsume Ono.

Ian finds himself traveling in search of his missing sister. Through ellipses and time jumps, we discover his story from the point of view of the freelance journalist Jim, empathetic witness of the boy’s events and key to understanding the whole work. Natsume Ono, after a period in Europe, made his professional debut in Japan with this work: a story with concentric plots that unfolds over twenty years between indifference, loneliness and unshakeable tenacity.

Not Simple is available in bookstores and comic shops from February 10, 2023

Natsume Ono he has always been drawing manga. In 2001 she decided to go on a study trip to Italy, to learn the language and get to know the culture and behavior of its inhabitants. After his stay in Bologna, he returned to Japan to make his official debut in 2003 with the web-manga 5banme no heya (The fifth chamber, Jpop). In 2004 she made Not simple, an adventure on the road from Australia to America, while in 2005 Ristorante Paradiso and its sequel Gente sanctioned the success of the author also on the international scene, together with the historic slice of life Sarai-ya Goyō, of which Futagashira represents the prequel.