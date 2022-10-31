Mexico City, October 31, 2022.- After the president pointed out in 2020 that in Mexico the only thing that is prohibited is to prohibit, the National Association of Postgraduate and Economics Centers (ANPEC), positioned itself against the COFEPRIS initiativewho propose not to display in the commercial spaces sale of cigarette packs, as this will affect the merchant and will lend itself to increasing piracy.

The Association pointed out that the intention of COFEPRIS is decree the NO display of cigarette packs at points of saleis nothing other than the mistaken and desperate squint of pretending, with the NO merchandise displaythe cancellation of the demand, this myopia of the director of the health sector speaks of how distant and far they are from reality in the Mexican market

“Why do we say this? Because the concealment of the merchandise will not cancel the demand, rather, on the contrary, the catapult, since what is prohibited at the end of the day is promoted. ‘He who does not teach does not sell. He who does not sell goes bankrupt”, emphasized Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of ANPEC.

ANPEC added that the ban recalls the medieval obscurantism, authoritarian and obscene who tried to plunge humanity into the darkness of ignorance without success. Adding that this alleged measure seeks hide legal merchandise for salewhat it will achieve is that the informal market of sale of contraband cigarettespirates.

“In a troubled river, who will win from all this is the black market for cigarettes and the big losers will be 1 million small businesses in the country, seeing up to 25% of their monthly ticket canceled by losing the direct and indirect sales generated by the cigarette marketing,” he added.

Likewise, he added that also consumers who, by directing their purchase to the black market, where they will surely end up giving it a pig in a poke and this will put their health at greater risk.

“In whose head should a measure be proposed where thousands of jobs in small businesses, the economy and consumer health, public finances are put at risk by increasing tax evasion, public security, since it facilitates the finances of gangs with the sale of pirate cigarettes, petty cash that solves the payroll of their armies that plague the public security of the country”, added the Association.

Similarly, the ANPEC He added that from whatever angle it is viewed, because it is a bad idea to pretend that a regulatory decree to a general lawdoing so constitutes a unconstitutional Action, Therefore, de facto said decree would be born as a dead letter. These reasons indicate that the presidential sentence acquires a monumental value in these spaces: in Mexico the only thing that is prohibited is to prohibit.