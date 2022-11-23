Drama in the province of Sassari, she does not answer calls from her roommates, Francesca Corda was found dead

A sad episode occurred on Monday 21 November on the island of Sardinia. A girl of only 19, called Frances Corda she was found dead in her room by her roommates. When the doctors arrived, there was nothing left for her to do.

Now he will be alone the autopsy to shed light on this heartbreaking loss, which has shocked thousands of people. The whole community is at the moment shock from what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 21 November. Precisely in the municipality of Alà dei Sardilocated in the province of Sassari.

Francesca was 19 years old and a few months ago she had enrolled at the university, at the address of letters. She was happy with this new adventure and the previous evening she had returned to that apartment which shared with other girls.

All together they had agreed to have lunch the next day. But the other young girls, not seeing her arrive at the table, were soon alarmed. They actually believed themselves sleeping.

They tried to knock on the door of his room but saw that they never received an answerI managed to force it open. However, it was at this point that they made the heartbreaking discovery. The 19-year-old was lifeless on his bed.

The investigation into the death of Francesca Corda

The doctors who intervened, unfortunately, could not do anything to save her life. They only managed to note its heartbreaking death.

From the first information that emerged, it would seem that the girl lost her life for a heart attack. But to establish the exact cause of his untimely death, from what he reports the Sardinian Union, the investigators decided to order an autopsy on the body. The Common on his social page, to show closeness to the family, they wrote: