Rome – Hospitalized again on 29 November at the Albert Einstein hospital in San Paolo, football legend Pele, who has been battling cancer for some time, would have been transferred to the palliative care department because he would not respond to chemotherapy. The newspaper reports it in its online edition Folha de S. Paulo.

Yesterday, the medical bulletin of the hospital where Pele is, spoke of a respiratory infection. O Rei had been hospitalized last Tuesday for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment of colon cancer identified in September of last year. In early 2022, Pelé was diagnosed with metastases to his liver and lungs.