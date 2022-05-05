Stefano Tacconi’s conditions remain very delicate and these, explains the hospital, are the most critical and decisive days

If the latest updates of his son Andrea bode well for friends and fans of the great Stefano Tacconi, the latest bulletin issued by the Alexandria hospital where he is hospitalized, soon brought everyone back down to earth. The head of Neurosurgery Andrea Barbanera, in fact, explained that these are the most critical days for the former champion.

Since last April 23, millions of fans from all over Italy are in apprehension due to the conditions of Stefano Tacconi.

The former goalkeeper of Italy and Juventus, who was in Asti for an event on the stickers, fell ill and collapsed to the ground, making it necessary to emergency hospitalization in the hospital.

After a first hospitalization in Asti, he was transferred to Alexandria where doctors explained that he had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm.

Immediately the doctors started a treatment to avoid a second haemorrhage and in the following days Stefano’s condition seemed to improve gradually.

The social messages of his son Andrea, who had said that his father moved his eyes and limbs, have made everyone hopeful.

But as he explained in the latest release Andrea Blackbearddirector of the neurosurgery department of the Alexandria hospital, the former champion is by no means out of danger.

The current conditions of Stefano Taccconi

Yesterday the Alexandria hospital issued a new medical bulletin, in which Dr. Blackbeard shed some light on Tacconi’s current conditions and what to expect in the next few days. Here are the doctor’s words:

As a consequence of what happened to Stefano and as expected from the normal course of this pathology, the patient is going through the most critical period.

Our team is carrying out the pharmacological treatment to counter the cerebral vasospasm, but his clinical condition is fluctuating. It is in fact the most complicated phase that can evolve rapidly both in a positive and negative sense unfortunately. Stefano is continuing to fight: the next few days will be decisive

They therefore remain very delicate the conditions of the champion, beloved by all despite many years have passed since his official retirement. Continue i support messages by simple fans, emics, former colleagues and even former opponents.