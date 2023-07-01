Former president claims that the former first lady “does not have the experience to withstand the day to day of a very violent policy”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro “not ready” for a possible candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in his place, now that his ineligibility has been decreed.

“If Michele wants to run for anything it is her right, but I think she is not ready for this violent policy that I faced”said Bolsonaro in an interview with journalists on Friday night (June 30, 2023), upon landing in Brasília after a trip to Belo Horizonte (MG).

Watch the landing moment (47s):

Bolsonaro’s response was in relation to the post that Michelle made on social media. “I keep trusting, believing and by your side, my love. Brazil above all and God above all! […] I am at your command, my captain.”he wrote.

“She will never be at my disposal, she has her life, if she wants to be a candidate for anything, it is her right. I’ve been talking to her. She doesn’t have the experience to withstand the day to day of a very violent policy, with a very active system here in Brazil. And another election is another story.”he stated.

Asked if the right would have another name to run for the 2026 elections, Bolsonaro said he would not respond, but that he was not yet. “dead”.