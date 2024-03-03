DThe two men arrested on Sunday as part of the RAF manhunt are at large again. Contrary to what was originally stated, these were not formally arrests, as a spokesman for the lead state criminal office in Lower Saxony made clear. The “deprivation of liberty measures” were carried out to establish identity. An LKA spokeswoman had previously told the German Press Agency that two men had been temporarily arrested.

The spokesman now stated that after identity checks had been completed, no person was no longer in custody. He did not initially say how many people were checked during the operation in Berlin-Friedrichshain. The suspicion that the two ex-RAF terrorists Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg were staying there was not confirmed.

The police searched rooms in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Sunday morning. In addition to the lead Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Berlin police were also involved. According to the LKA Lower Saxony, the operation began at around 7.30 a.m. in an industrial area on the corner of Markgrafendamm and Persiusstrasse.

New photos of Garweg published

After the arrest of the former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette on Monday evening, the LKA Lower Saxony and the Verden public prosecutor's office published photos of Garweg on Saturday afternoon, which were of high quality and, in the LKA's opinion, very current. The recordings are from 2021 to 2024.







The most recent picture shows Garweg eating on a sofa. He is sitting between two dogs, which can apparently also be seen in another of the seven published photos.



The picture released to the investigating authorities on March 2, 2024 shows the RAF terrorist Burkhard Garweg with two dogs.

:



Image: Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office



The trio Klette, Staub and Garweg are counted as part of the third generation of the left-wing terrorist Red Army Faction (RAF). During their active time, the then Deutsche Bank boss Alfred Herrhausen (1989) and Treuhand boss Detlev Karsten Rohwedder (1991) were murdered and Herrhausen's driver was seriously injured.

For decades, the RAF was the epitome of terror and murder in the west of still divided Germany. In 1998 it declared itself dissolved. Burdock, Staub and Garweg continued to live underground and committed numerous robberies, concentrated in northwest Germany. The known acts of the series of robberies occurred between 1999 and 2016. The last known act was a robbery in Cremlingen near Braunschweig, in which the trio is said to have stolen a very large sum of money.





Klette was arrested in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Monday evening. Weapons of war were found on her. The authorities are currently investigating whether these weapons were also used in the attacks. The investigators are currently concentrating their search particularly on Berlin and its surrounding area. The authorities assume that Garweg and dust continue to pose a danger.